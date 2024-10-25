McDonald's Competitors Pull Onions From Menu After Deadly E. Coli Outbreak

Earlier this week, foodies across America were rocked by the news of a mass E. coli outbreak linked to the fast food giant McDonald's. Customers across 10 states fell ill after eating the chain's famous Quarter Pounder burgers, and on October 23, 2024, the USDA reported that raw, slivered onions were identified as the culprit. Other burgers in McDonalds' oeuvre use diced onions, not the fresh sliced onions unique to the Quarter Pounder line.

Now, other major players on the fast food scene are pulling onions from their menus as the FDA investigation continues. Select Burger King locations, owned by Restaurant Brands International, have pulled fresh onions from the menu. Yum Brands, parent company of Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut, has also pulled onions from store menus "out of an abundance of caution," per the International Business Times. The contamination has been traced to Taylor Farms, the onion supplier whose Colorado facility was identified as the source of the E. coli.

In fact, 29 of the 49 reported illnesses in connection to this outbreak happened in Colorado. Taylor Farms, the company behind some of the absolute best salad kits in our ranking, has since issued a voluntary recall of its yellow onions, with whole, peeled onions as well as diced onions both being recalled. But Taylor Farms isn't a McDonald's-exclusive supplier, meaning the contaminated onions were potentially shipped to other sources, as well. Taylor Farms supplied onions to an estimated 20% of U.S. McDonald's locations, and at these locations, Quarter Pounders have been temporarily pulled from the menu.

