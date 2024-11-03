Is Dunkin' Open On Thanksgiving Day 2024?

Dunkin' is easily one of the most popular coffee and donut chains in the U.S. With over 9,000 locations across the country (except in these seven states), the company's slogan "America runs on Dunkin'" certainly seems like a good fit. If you're wondering whether you might be able to pop in to grab your favorite secret menu drink on Thanksgiving Day, consider yourself lucky: Many Dunkin' locations will indeed be open on Thanksgiving — Thursday, November 28, 2024. But there's a catch. You'll want to call your usual store (or two) to get a definite answer, as working hours differ between locations.

Advertisement

In the past, some locations were closed on Thanksgiving or had modified operating hours, while others were open during regular hours. That's why it's best to double-check. If you're planning to visit the very first, original location in Quincy, Massachusetts (located at 543 Southern Artery), you'll be pleased to know the store has confirmed to Tasting Table that it will be open on Thanksgiving during its regular business hours. The same was confirmed to us by one of the Santa Monica, California Dunkin' locations — the one at 1132 Wilshire Boulevard, the very first store that opened in Southern California. It, too, will be open on Thanksgiving, regular hours and all.