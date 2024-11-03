Is Dunkin' Open On Thanksgiving Day 2024?
Dunkin' is easily one of the most popular coffee and donut chains in the U.S. With over 9,000 locations across the country (except in these seven states), the company's slogan "America runs on Dunkin'" certainly seems like a good fit. If you're wondering whether you might be able to pop in to grab your favorite secret menu drink on Thanksgiving Day, consider yourself lucky: Many Dunkin' locations will indeed be open on Thanksgiving — Thursday, November 28, 2024. But there's a catch. You'll want to call your usual store (or two) to get a definite answer, as working hours differ between locations.
In the past, some locations were closed on Thanksgiving or had modified operating hours, while others were open during regular hours. That's why it's best to double-check. If you're planning to visit the very first, original location in Quincy, Massachusetts (located at 543 Southern Artery), you'll be pleased to know the store has confirmed to Tasting Table that it will be open on Thanksgiving during its regular business hours. The same was confirmed to us by one of the Santa Monica, California Dunkin' locations — the one at 1132 Wilshire Boulevard, the very first store that opened in Southern California. It, too, will be open on Thanksgiving, regular hours and all.
Dunkin' locations are inconsistent because they are all franchises
All Dunkin' locations are franchises, which means they operate largely independently. This is the main reason behind the growing inconsistency among its different stores, which has been known to upset customers in the past. Aside from the varying opening hours, Dunkin' locations are also inconsistent in pricing, menus, the way drinks are made, the extent to which staff can modify your order, and even the available payment options. Although the franchises do have to follow a certain business plan, when it comes to the daily ins and outs of running a store, the rules are largely up to the managers of individual franchises.
All this is to say — if you're craving Dunkin's beloved munchkins on Thanksgiving Day, give your closest location a call before heading out the door. If you find that it's closed, chances are good that another location not too far away will be open. Keep trying; those munchkins are worth the drive.