How To Give Shiitake Mushrooms A Crispy Texture For Meatless Bacon

Mushrooms are tasty, versatile, and rich in nutrients. Whether your diet is omnivorous, vegetarian, or anything in between, mushrooms have a place at the table to feed everybody. If you have a preference for products other than pork, one thing you need to know about shiitake mushrooms is they make a perfect vegetable swap that will fulfill all of the crispy texture and smoky flavor you love about bacon. It's simply a matter of slicing, seasoning, and cooking these vegetables to make a meat-free bacon that can't be beaten.

Start by mixing a combination of soy sauce, liquid smoke, and maple syrup as your wet ingredients with a dash of smoked paprika and black pepper to create a marinade for your shiitake mushrooms. The mushrooms should be sliced into small pieces before marinating. If you really want the flavor to properly permeate, give a little bit of time for your mushrooms to sit in the marinade before either baking in the oven, sauteeing on the stovetop, or crisping in an air fryer. Once your meat-free bacon has been cooked to your liking, you can find a number of different uses for it.