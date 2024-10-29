15 Best Products To Buy At A Mediterranean Grocery Store

If there is one ingredient that should be at the top of any Mediterranean lover's shopping list, it has to be extra-virgin olive oil (EVOO). Used across the Med, it is integral to the cuisines of most countries in the region, though Italy, Greece, and Spain are the main producers.

You may have wondered what extra-virgin means when it comes to oil. To be classed as extra-virgin, olive oil must be unrefined, meaning it has not been heated or had anything added. The oil is extracted from the olives using cold-pressing, which historically meant that the oil was from the first cold press of the olives, and would naturally be of higher quality. Nowadays, all oil labeled virgin or extra-virgin is extracted at temperatures lower than 80.6 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning you don't need to worry about seeing cold-pressed on the label.

If you're going to splurge on a bottle of extra-virgin olive oil at your local Mediterranean store, you want to make sure that you use it appropriately. Since it is significantly more expensive than its "regular" counterpart, EVOO should be used for pouring, not for cooking. The beautiful flavor and viscosity will be lost in the cooking process so you can use a cheaper olive oil for that purpose. In addition to its magnificent taste, extra-virgin olive oil is packed with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, making it a great addition to your everyday salads. The price tag may be a little hefty, but you won't regret buying a bottle of this golden elixir on your next shopping trip.

