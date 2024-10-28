15 Best Steakhouses In San Antonio

Texas is the nation's pillar in ranching, cattle farming, and beef production. It's the state that houses the most cows — 4.475 heads, to be exact, per Wise Voter. Therefore, it's no wonder that beef is a staple in Texan cuisine and at the heart of that comforting and generous southwestern hospitality.

Steakhouses started developing in the Lone Star State in the late 19th century, drawing customers with quality meats, big portions, and Wild West décor. Today, according to SmartScrapers, Texas features 1,306 single-owned and big chain steakhouses, notably in Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio.

The latter is not only renowned for its top-rated Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants but also its 94 or so steakhouses, per SmartScrapers. To help you decide where to sample the juiciest, most tender cuts, as well as the finest national and international wines and spirits, here's a curated list of the top-rated steakhouses worth trying at least once in the River City. The selection was made based on their expansive menus, as well as high ratings and positive feedback on popular platforms. More on the methodology is at the end of the article.

