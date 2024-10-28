15 Best Steakhouses In San Antonio
Texas is the nation's pillar in ranching, cattle farming, and beef production. It's the state that houses the most cows — 4.475 heads, to be exact, per Wise Voter. Therefore, it's no wonder that beef is a staple in Texan cuisine and at the heart of that comforting and generous southwestern hospitality.
Steakhouses started developing in the Lone Star State in the late 19th century, drawing customers with quality meats, big portions, and Wild West décor. Today, according to SmartScrapers, Texas features 1,306 single-owned and big chain steakhouses, notably in Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio.
The latter is not only renowned for its top-rated Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants but also its 94 or so steakhouses, per SmartScrapers. To help you decide where to sample the juiciest, most tender cuts, as well as the finest national and international wines and spirits, here's a curated list of the top-rated steakhouses worth trying at least once in the River City. The selection was made based on their expansive menus, as well as high ratings and positive feedback on popular platforms. More on the methodology is at the end of the article.
Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse
Spanning three Texas branches (Irving, Plano, and San Antonio) and boasting a health score of 98 out of 100, Brasão brands itself as the absolute best Brazilian steakhouse experience in the state with its traditional churrasco-style all-you-can-eat dining. That's primarily because Brasão offers 17 charcoal-grilled cuts (including USDA aged prime meats), over 200 wine labels from around the world, happy hour specials, a couples' night, a ladies' night, an extensive salad bar with more than 50 items, and craft cocktails concocted with fresh ingredients.
Popular menu items include the wagyu A5 cooked on salt rock; the USDA prime fraldinha (also called the bottom sirloin or flap steak); the alcatra with cheese (a prime top sirloin with melted mozzarella); the bacon-wrapped prime aged filet mignon; the grilled skewered pineapple coated with cinnamon and sugar; and the Brazilian flan.
Repeat customers have raved about the lavish but friendly service, as well as the dedicated staff engaging well with children. They believed that the restaurant truly upheld the standards of traditional Brazilian BBQ, and they often select that steakhouse for lively celebrations like birthdays and graduations.
(210) 233-6868
19210 I-10, San Antonio, TX 78257
18 Oaks
Located at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa, 18 Oaks is open for lunch and dinner and requires a smart casual dress code. It offers indoor, bar, and patio seating overlooking a golf course and serves prime cuts, poultry, seafood, and sides.
This steakhouse's specialties and common favorites are many, but the following items particularly stand out: dry-aged tomahawk; buttermilk fried quail; fajita steak salad; BBQ pork poutine; chocolate torte with hazelnut dacquoise, raspberries, and Brie ice cream; and black and blueberry mojito.
Customers on various platforms have expressed appreciation for 18 Oaks' juicy steaks, slew of sides, well-balanced cocktails, and free treats offered on birthdays and other occasions. They've also particularly commended the kitchen for accommodating their various allergies and dietary needs.
(210) 491-5825
23808 Resort Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78261
Josephine Street
Established in 1979 in the lively Pearl District, in an old meat market building from 1906, Josephine Street has built itself a solid reputation for warm hospitality and mouth-watering meals and cocktails over the years. This steakhouse boasts a health score of 96 out of 100 and offers whiskey and bourbon options distilled in Texas, daily specials, and happy hour. Still, perhaps its most outstanding features are the 500-year-old tree growing through its roof and the bus rides to and from San Antonio Spurs home games comped with any entree purchase.
Tempted yet? Perhaps the following popular menu items will nudge you in the right direction: deep-fried stuffed jalapeños, tenderloin sandwich, peppered bacon-wrapped filet, Jack Daniel's pecan pie, and house-made sangria. Not to mention Josephine Street's famous chicken fried steak that's drizzled with creamy gravy and has been labeled the best of its kind in San Antonio by patrons.
As for various enthusiastic reviews, they generally center on reasonable prices, a relaxed, warm, and family-friendly vibe, large and juicy burgers, and overall comforting homestyle country cooking.
(210) 224-6169
400 E Josephine St, San Antonio, TX 78215
Bohanan's Prime Steak and Seafood
Bohanan's was established in 2002 on Houston Street, across from the iconic Majestic Theater — the city's oldest theater, and it was awarded a health score of 97 out of 100. The venue consists of an elegant upstairs steakhouse and a casual downstairs restaurant and bar, offering custom-cut prime-aged beef and fresh seafood delivered daily.
There is an ample choice of delicacies to savor, from the French-grilled oysters to the escargots, prime-aged center cuts of midwestern corn-fed beef that's grilled over mesquite, brandy mushroom sauce, and red snapper with a candied orange butter sauce.
Repeat customers have called Bohanan's one of their favorite joints in downtown San Antonio, as it exhibits a timeless elegance suitable for both drinking and dining gatherings. They've appreciated the complimentary drinks they've received on special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries, the chef's adjustments to accommodate allergies and dietary restrictions, and the well-seasoned juicy filet. Overall, most patrons have stated that their experience at Bohanan's was well worth the splurge.
(210) 472-2600
219 E Houston St Fl 2, San Antonio, TX 78205
J-Prime Steakhouse
J-Prime is a modern, upscale steakhouse and bar that enforces a business casual dress code and has a health score of 98 out of 100. It offers hormone-free, midwestern, USDA prime beef and other premium cuts, from aged bone-in New York strip to Japanese A5 wagyu striploin and filet mignon imported from Japan's Kagoshima prefecture.
Drinks include a wide array of American and imported beers and wines, as well as a selection of house wines, from cabernet sauvignon to Chardonnay and pinot noir. Some of J-Prime's standout items to try include the prime tacos with caramelized onions and cream avocado mousse, the twin bacon-wrapped filet mignon, the dinner for two that comes with a soup or a salad and a side, the lobster mac and cheese, and the pineapple carrot cake.
Patrons have especially raved about the "dinner for two" option, which they've deemed convenient for date night. They've also singled out the gigantic dessert slices, the adequate table spacing, and what they consider the best aged ribeye in San Antonio. Positive reviews also touched on the sophisticated yet friendly vibe and the prompt and efficient service.
(210) 764-1604
1401 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78258
Brenner's on the River Walk
Brenner's started out as a café, first established in Houston in 1936. Its romantic San Antonio branch enforces an upscale dress code and features a three-story dining room with live music and spectacular views of the River Walk. Not only does this venue buy its prime cuts from reputable Texas ranches and Japanese prefectures, but it also boasts a whopping health score of 100 out of 100.
Other than the main menu, there are many brunch, dessert, and cocktail options to sample. Highlighted items include the steak tartare, pan-roasted chicken, shellfish tower, braised short rib, American wagyu filet sourced from an Idaho farm, chilaquiles, and decadent butter pecan bread pudding.
Repeat customers typically find Brenner's suitable for special occasions, partly because of the enjoyable live piano music. The service is generally deemed attentive yet unobtrusive, while the melt-in-your-mouth steaks are apparently well-seasoned and cooked to perfection. Some reviewers have also pointed out that this steakhouse is a welcome change from the plethora of tourist traps plaguing the River Walk.
(726) 215-8703
215 Losoya St, San Antonio, TX 78205
Myron's Prime Steakhouse
Myron's is a classy, elegant, and romantic steakhouse with an impressive health score of 100 out of 100. What mostly sets it apart is that its midwestern, corn-fed USDA prime beef is dry-aged for 14 days and then wet-aged for 28 days.
Delectable highlights and specialties include the wasabi seared tuna, jalapeño mac and cheese, steak fries, chateaubriand for two, Australian lobster tail, double-cut pork chops, and the irresistible bread pudding topped with Maker's Mark sauce.
Many patrons have complimented Myron's for the efficient meat aging process, the freshness of the seafood and the salads, the tranquil ambiance that is suitable for intimate conversations and anniversary dates, and the overall consistency in food quality and promptness of service. Some have marveled at the thick, soft, and tender ribeye, while others are pleased with the ample protein choices. Additional reviewers have pointed out that their wait staff's suggestions elevated their dining experience and that their steaks were cooked exactly as requested, expressing their wish to reiterate the experience in the near future.
(210) 493-3031
10003 NW Military Hwy Ste 2101, San Antonio, TX 78231
Texas de Brazil
Texas de Brazil stems from the vision of a rancher from Porto Alegre who wanted to combine his homeland's traditional churrasco experience with heartwarming Texan hospitality. Currently, the brand is present in multiple U.S. and international locations, from Florida to California, Dubai, South Korea, and Aruba. As for the San Antonio branch, it has secured a health score of 97 out of 100.
This steakhouse offers quality beef, chicken, lamb, and pork cooked gaucho-style — over an open flame with wood charcoal. Its fixed-price meals involve continuous meat service, access to the salad area, and side items like garlic mashed potatoes. The specials, beverages, or desserts have to be ordered separately, though. Depending on the location and availability, popular grills include bacon-wrapped chicken and filet mignon, garlic picanha, parmesan-crusted pork loin, and flank steak. The salad section features pineapple carpaccio, tabbouleh, goat cheese terrine, onion ceviche, and malagueta peppers. And let's not forget about decadent American and Brazilian desserts to conclude this hearty gaucho meal, be it papaya cream, coconut chess pie, or bananas foster pie.
Customers of the San Antonio branch love the extensive and fresh salad bar that features both familiar items and new ones to try. They appreciate the staff's assistance with recommendations, and they find churrasco dining to be particularly fun for birthdays. Per a reviewer on Open Table, "The array of meats offered was extraordinary — perfectly seasoned, tender, and cooked to perfection. Each cut, whether it was the succulent lamb chops, juicy picanha, or the flavorful filet mignon, was delivered at the ideal temperature and carved expertly at the table."
(210) 255-2775
313 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205
Kirby's Steakhouse
Established in 1954, Kirby's Steakhouse is present in The Woodlands, Southlake, Thackerville's WinStar Casino, and San Antonio's Stone Oak district. The latter is an upscale but inviting venue offering midwestern, aged prime beef, fresh seafood, daily specials, and private dining rooms. It boasts a health score of 99 out of 100.
Some must-tries include the fried asparagus with béarnaise sauce, seafood salad, Roquefort filet, blue-ribbon filet mignon pressed in cracked peppercorns and topped with cognac pepper sauce, and the ever-popular chicken Florentine.
Happy customers of the San Antonio branch have mostly raved about the spot-on wine pairings, the ample wine choices by the glass, and the engaging wait staff who went out of their way to make them feel special. Some have called Kirby's their go-to steakhouse for special occasions like anniversaries, while others don't need a reason to book a table there for a convivial evening out with family members or friends.
(210) 404-2221
123 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78232
Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse
Galpão Gaucho brands itself as a promoter of the dining customs of Brazilian cowboys through its wide array of all-you-can-eat quality beef, pork, chicken, lamb, and fish dishes. There is also a gourmet salad bar displaying about 40 items, some of which are brie, prosciutto, hearts of palm, artichoke hearts, fresh mozzarella, smoked salmon, and deviled eggs.
This Brazilian steakhouse was awarded a near-perfect health score of 98 out of 100. Its menu highlights include the garlic picanha, bacon-wrapped filet mignon, slow-cooked pork ribs, lamb chops, grilled pineapple, and Brazilian pudim — vanilla custard with a caramelized sugar glaze.
In online reviews, satisfied patrons mostly singled out the impeccable service, even on busy weekends and with large families, as well as the intimate and cozy atmosphere. Most have agreed that the meat was seasoned adequately and served at the right temperature.
(210) 497-2500
2318 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78248
Silo Prime
Silo prides itself on having four locations in San Antonio alone. There is Silo 1604, which offers brunch options, live entertainment, and private dining rooms; Silo Alamo Heights; Silo Terrace Oyster Bar; and Silo Prime, which sources its finest prime beef from the famous Allen Brothers of Chicago and features a rooftop terrace with downtown views.
The menu's star items include the signature chicken fried oysters with sauteed spinach and applewood smoked bacon, center-cut ribeye, Australian lamb rack, Chilean sea bass, the Tristan Island lobster, and the chipotle marinated double-cut pork chops. There are quite a few choices to satisfy all cravings and protein preferences.
Repeat customers find Silo Prime a hidden gem that is suitable for all sorts of special events. They've especially complimented the ample wine selection, the flavorful sides, and the juicy, melt-in-your-mouth ribeye.
(210) 224-8800
401 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205
Blü Prime Steakhouse
Drenched in dramatic blue lighting, Blü is an elegant and classy steakhouse that enforces a business casual dress code. It offers a wide array of fine wines, creative craft cocktails, and private dining rooms.
Some popular dishes are the house-smoked ribs with fire-roasted apple puree and bourbon honey glaze, wagyu carpaccio, tenderloin pizza, Kagoshima wagyu tenderloin, steak fries, apple strudel, and the decadent German chocolate layer cake.
First-time and repeat customers alike raved about the top-tier cocktails, generous portions, and extensive steak selection. They've described their dining as an elevated experience, and they loved the thoughtful complimentary gestures on special occasions, such as a table decorated with rose petals for a wedding anniversary.
(210) 879-1111
1818 N Loop 1604 W Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78248
Antlers Lodge
Located in the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa, next to the golf course, Antlers Lodge has a discretely elegant vibe and features a large, comforting fireplace and a chandelier made from 500 sets of naturally shed antlers.
Considering the antler decor, it's no surprise this venue sources its ingredients from local producers and farmers. As for its signature dishes and desserts, you may not easily find them in other steakhouses. They include the chili coffee-crusted elk carpaccio, the truffle-crusted bison tenderloin, the chili-rubbed elk tenderloin, the miso-glazed Scottish salmon, the chocolate passionfruit mousse, and the pineapple rum cheesecake. There are so many intriguing items to try!
Those who scored a reservation complimented the soothing and graceful ambiance, generous portions, knowledgeable and friendly mixologists, and attentive but unobtrusive service. Some patrons have stated that the quality and flavor are getting even better with each visit, while others have expressed their appreciation for the complimentary dessert or amuse-bouche on special celebrations.
(210) 520-4001
9800 Hyatt Resort Dr, San Antonio, TX 78251
Dean's Steak & Seafood
Established in a 19th-century schoolhouse, Dean's Steak & Seafood serves prime steaks, A5 Japanese and Texas wagyu, and fresh seafood. There is also a private dining space that can seat up to 14 guests, as well as a second-level mezzanine for larger seated parties and standing receptions.
Some of its star items include The Alamo (a filet with broiled lobster and bone marrow butter), the wild Alaskan halibut, wagyu burger with aged cheddar, bourbon bread pudding, and a slew of dessert wines and cocktails.
Enthusiastic reviewers on various platforms have complimented the impressive wine list, the knowledgeable wait staff, the top-quality ingredients used in both dishes and drinks, and the house's unique twists on otherwise common bites.
(210) 759-7441
431 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205
Rebelle
Rebelle is a trendy, classy, and dressy New American venue located in the historic St. Anthony Hotel, featuring a health score of 94 out of 100. It's known for its overnight-shipped seafood, quality steaks, farm-to-table ingredients, and custom craft cocktails.
Customers seem to particularly enjoy the ahi tuna tartare with Lebanese fattoush salad, teriyaki beef skewers, classic shrimp and grits, and lamb rack with coriander and fennel crust and braised chickpeas. Signature cocktails range from pear martinis to mezcal negronis.
Based on praises across various review sites, it seems that Rebelle's has mastered the art of accommodating and pleasing large parties, even on busy days and evenings, and producing very tender and well-seasoned cuts with the most delectable and flavorful of sauces. Being welcomed with a thoughtful greeting card on occasions like wedding anniversaries is certainly an added bonus.
(210) 352-3171
300 E Travis St, San Antonio, TX 78205
Methodology
In my search to determine what makes a steakhouse in San Antonio a beacon of excellence, I considered several major factors. Does the restaurant have a rating of at least four bubbles on TripAdvisor and 3.8 stars on Yelp, with assessments from enough people to justify that rating? Do those positive reviews stem from various types of customers, be they young couples, families with children, or larger parties celebrating a special occasion? Is this encouraging feedback echoed on other reputable platforms, like Google Reviews and Open Table?
I looked at the frequency of customers praising the service, food taste and texture, value of the food, and accommodations. Did the patrons receive complimentary items or state their desire to return? Is the menu expansive enough to cater to all tastes? Is the restaurant located in a popular and/or pleasant and easily accessible location?
Based on the above, I was able to compile this list of the greatest steakhouses in San Antonio, a city with an amalgamation of cultures reflected in its various mouthwatering eateries.