For The Absolute Best Homemade Chocolate Drinks, You Need To Skip The Shortcuts

The next time you're craving a cup of hot chocolate, treat yourself to a rich and cozy homemade recipe instead of using a packet you bought at the store. Technically, what's in those packets isn't true hot chocolate anyway — it's typically hot cocoa, since they're made with cocoa powder instead of melted chocolate.

To get the lowdown on how to create the absolute best chocolate drinks, we turned to Preston Stewart, director of chocolate (an enviable title) for Onyx Coffee Lab, who is also a certified chocolatier with Ecole Chocolat and a certified cacao grader for the Fine Cacao and Chocolate Institute (FCCI). Stewart, who has worked in craft chocolate for over a decade, said to skip the mixes and chocolate flavored sauces (like Hershey's syrup), and go for the real thing: actual chocolate. "The fat from genuine chocolate can help thicken the beverage and with a vigorous whisk or milk frother, you can generate a nice froth," he told Tasting Table. For a decadent mug of hot chocolate, you'll want to melt your chocolate separately (which you can do in the microwave), then whisk it into heated milk after your pot comes off the stove.

Stewart also offered delicious advice for finishing off your recipe: "Another tweak to make it seem more gourmet is a pinch of salt and a drop of vanilla extract. And, of course, some homemade vanilla, maple, or bourbon whipped cream would be the chef's kiss to top it off," he suggested.