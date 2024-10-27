The Best Wine Pairing To Elevate The Bold Flavors Of Gingerbread Cake

Our favorite holiday dishes are filled with rich, warming spices, and nothing quite encapsulates that more than gingerbread cake. The treat is nutty, sweet, and filled with depth, making it the perfect cozy dessert for a cold night. To discover an equally cozy beverage to pair with it, we spoke to an expert about the best wine for gingerbread cake.

A slice of gingerbread cake is dense and has a soft, spicy flavor from the ginger, as well as other staples. Though you may wash it down with some homemade hot chocolate or a latte, a glass of wine is the perfect boozy accompaniment. The best choice is something bold that can stand up to gingerbread cake, and Camille Parson Goldstein, co-founder and managing partner of Muddling Memories, a hospitality company specializing in beverage experiences, has just the one in mind: "Malbec," she recommends. "The tobacco, leather, and dark fruit will complement the ginger and spice nicely."

The full-bodied red has a rich, velvety taste that holds its own against gingerbread cake. As Parson Goldstein mentioned, the tobacco and leather notes pair well with the treat, infusing it with a slightly smoky taste with each sip. Though malbec is a little on the drier side, the jammy plum, blackberry, pomegranate, and raspberry that make up the wine's other flavors offer a dark, fruity flair that pairs beautifully with the baking spices. The wine also has notes of dark chocolate, mocha, and oak, providing the cake with a woodsy depth.

