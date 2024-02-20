Wine And Sweetened Condensed Milk Are An Unrivaled Cocktail Paring

If wine is your beverage of choice, finding new and interesting ways to enjoy the drink can feel like a challenging task. We're all familiar with wine cocktails like sangria or a French 75, but there's another way to transform your wine into a fun, elevated drink perfect for serving at your next gathering. You may have seen on TikTok where people are now adding sweetened condensed milk to red wine for a sweeter, creamier version of the drink. This trend mimics the Brazilian cocktail Espanhola which also features red wine and sweetened condensed milk, as well as pineapple slices, which are then all blended together.

When I tested mixing red wine and sweetened condensed milk together, I was initially hesitant. The color of the drink comes out a muted, almost pastel purple and it looks to be far removed from the wine it once was. I opted to use Pinot Noir for this taste test, hoping the cherry and raspberry notes would balance out the richness of the sweetened condensed milk. Upon the first sip, my initial reaction was that this tasted how I imagined a wine ice cream would. You still taste all the flavor notes of the wine and get that light, mouth-puckering sensation, but the sweetened condensed milk makes it more mellow than a dry red wine traditionally is. It was surprisingly good, and I imagine it would be refreshing on a warmer day or served alongside a savory cheese board.