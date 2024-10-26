How To Take Your Spicy Marinades To The Next Level With Hot Sauce Blends

There's nothing that takes meat or fish to another level quite like a bit of heat. Spice gives food a mouthwatering flavor while embracing the sweet and savory parts of the protein. You can always bring the heat by sprinkling some ground chili or red pepper flakes into a marinade, but for the best results, play around with a blend of different hot sauces.

A good bottle of hot sauce is one of our favorite shortcuts to flavorful food. While the peppers in the condiment can take a fruity, smoky, or zesty turn, there's also an abundance of ingredients that complement their taste, providing you with a layered, delicious dish. For the best flavor payoff, Noah Chaimberg, founder and CEO of Heatonist, likes to combine different hot sauces together. "Blending sauces is a true hot sauce lover move! I'd recommend looking for complementary ingredients that you know play well in each sauce," Chaimberg told Tasting Table. "For example, Queen Majesty's Jalapeño Tequila Lime melds deliciously with a smoky chipotle sauce like our Hot Ones Los Calientes Barbacoa."

The bright, citrusy jalapeño and lime sauce uplifts the smoky, fiery chipotle sauce. While the divergent tasting notes taste different on the surface, the two condiments share some similar ingredients, making them work well together. Both hot sauces contain lime juice, as well as earthy, pungent garlic. With these commonalities, they're able to flavor a single dish without competing.