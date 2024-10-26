Should You Order A Bloody Mary In A Cheap Bar? We Asked An Expert

There's a time and place for everything, and that includes nursing cravings for a quality bloody mary. While we recognize that you don't always have the luxury of making a tried and true bloody mary cocktail for yourself at home, Saeed "Hawk" House, bartender and owner of Cocktails by Hawk, reminds us to reassess our decisions before placing a hasty drink order at the brunch table. Not every bartender will put the care and craft that House imparts into the cocktail recipes he showcases on his Instagram, and in less fancy establishments, it is much easier for staff to reach for premade blends and mixes to create beverages for thirsty customers.

Advertisement

Price doesn't always equal quality at restaurants and bars, but when it comes to a bloody mary, some of the best tasting takes on the classic drink typically don't cut corners. House advises that, unless you want a beverage crafted from mixes like Zing Zang or Mr & Mrs T's bloody mary mix, you may want to opt for a more straight-forward beverage order. Should your fantasies of sipping a savory cocktail get the upper hand, however, House has a tip for those unfazed by store-bought mixers: "Request to have it made spicy," he advises.