Should You Order A Bloody Mary In A Cheap Bar? We Asked An Expert
There's a time and place for everything, and that includes nursing cravings for a quality bloody mary. While we recognize that you don't always have the luxury of making a tried and true bloody mary cocktail for yourself at home, Saeed "Hawk" House, bartender and owner of Cocktails by Hawk, reminds us to reassess our decisions before placing a hasty drink order at the brunch table. Not every bartender will put the care and craft that House imparts into the cocktail recipes he showcases on his Instagram, and in less fancy establishments, it is much easier for staff to reach for premade blends and mixes to create beverages for thirsty customers.
Price doesn't always equal quality at restaurants and bars, but when it comes to a bloody mary, some of the best tasting takes on the classic drink typically don't cut corners. House advises that, unless you want a beverage crafted from mixes like Zing Zang or Mr & Mrs T's bloody mary mix, you may want to opt for a more straight-forward beverage order. Should your fantasies of sipping a savory cocktail get the upper hand, however, House has a tip for those unfazed by store-bought mixers: "Request to have it made spicy," he advises.
Easy ways to spruce up your own bloody mary
Bartenders working quickly to satisfy the brunch hour rush may not have time to add more extravagant touches, such as including frozen pickle juice ice cubes in your bloody mary, but requesting simple add-ins like celery salt or black pepper can help build dimension in your drink with little extra effort and resources from restaurant staff. If you feel emboldened, you can ask for some of the absolute best bloody mary garnishes, like pickles, a salt rim, celery slices, pepperoncinis, or a crispy slice of bacon to gussy up your savory sipper.
If you feel shy about making too many demands, you can assemble the pieces yourself at your table by using side orders to turn an averagely-made recipe into more of a standout star. Add cocktail sauce to your drink and stir well before topping it with grilled prawns to craft the ultimate seafood bloody mary, or pour a few drops of hot sauce into your cocktail until the flavor delights your palate. At the very least, a few olives can cut through any of the sweeter notes that premade mixes might leave in your glass and offer a briny, salty finish to your craved concoction.