Freeze Your Pickle Juice For An Even Better Bloody Mary

Here's to the people who brunch – everybody sip! Bloody Mary fans know the ingredients that take a bloody mary from good to great are numerous, and there's a "bloody good" recipe to satisfy everyone. Whether you start with a store-bought bloody mary mix or get especially into the process with a scratch-made tried and true bloody mary recipe, there's one little secret that you might still be overlooking. Keeping your drink chilled is a must –- especially in the warmer months for outdoor brunching -– but who wants water to dilute and disrupt the wonderful medley of flavors at play? Try freezing your own pickle juice ice cubes for the best way to chill and complement your potable morning beverage. It even works with non-alcoholic bloody mary's too!

It's easy to see how the combination of frozen pickle juice and bloody mary's works so well. For one, the highly acidic content of both the tomato and pickle elements are similar and taste great together. The briny, vinegar flavors from a pickle add a bright splash of tanginess to an already amazing savory beverage and, as an ice cube, becomes an essential ingredient both to cool and infuse even more flavor as it melts. If you're a lover of all things spicy, you can also enhance this punch of flavor with a sprinkle of Tajín along with chopped pickles that you freeze along with a hearty helping of pickle juice for your drink ice cubes.