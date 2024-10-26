Before You Toss Your Jar Of Peanut Butter, Make Your Breakfast In It

There is much to be said about avoiding food waste. Whether you save scrap vegetable peels for frying, or repurpose a picked-apart rotisserie chicken as a base for savory enchiladas, it's an excellent idea to find new ways to make the most of your food. Supposedly the most important meal of the day, breakfast is often foregone for the sake of saving time in the morning. If you've got a nearly-empty jar of peanut butter hanging around, there are a couple of thoughtful ways to reuse the jar that will repurpose your leftover peanut butter while also giving you a hearty breakfast to enjoy. Whether you mix up a batch of perfect overnight oats or blend up your favorite fruits into a healthy smoothie, you can do it all in the same peanut butter jar you'd been planning to throw away.

The viscosity of peanut butter basically ensures that you'll never scrape up every last drop from your favorite grocery store brand jar. This is definitely to your advantage, though, when it comes to a make-ahead breakfast. Whereas a smoothie can be made directly in your peanut butter jar with the careful use of an immersion blender, you can also pour a serving of your favorite oats and oatmeal accouterments inside a leftover jar of peanut butter, mix everything together, and let it sit in the fridge overnight for the perfect grab-and-go snack for the morning. Either way, you're stretching your peanut butter even further and guaranteeing breakfast.