The Worst Fast Food Ranch Sauce Is Actually From One Of Our Favorite Chicken Chains

Chick-fil-A may be among our top favorite chicken chains of all time, but when it comes to ranch dressing, this fast-casual giant falls flat. In a ranking of fast food ranch sauces, we ranked Chick-fil-A's Garden Herb Ranch in last place. Allow us to explain our decision.

To be clear, we aren't talking about the brand's lively Avocado Lime Ranch, which is actually pretty good and has inspired a crop of copycat fan recipes. We're talking specifically about the Garden Herb Ranch, which the Chick-fil-A website describes as "A creamy buttermilk ranch sauce with savory garlic, onion, and herb flavors." Beyond garlic (spring scapes can grow in a garden, we guess), the description notably omits any mention of which garden herbs, exactly, the ranch is supposed to feature or taste like. Many ranch sauces are loaded with, for instance, dill. We would have loved it if there was a dill-packed punch in Chick-fil-A's. There was not.

Alas, that "garden herb" flair wasn't enough to rescue a frankly lackluster ranch or otherwise elevate it into "fancy condiment" territory. Any real or alleged herbaceousness is undetectable to the palette, and the ranch itself tastes more sour than tangy (we'll just force our tenders down dry, thanks...). One similarly-opinionated foodie took to Reddit with "personal review of every chick fil a sauce," and rated the chain's Garden Herb Ranch sauce a sorry 2/10, expounding simply, "not a strong ranch flavor."

