The Worst Store-Bought Ranch Dressing Comes From A Popular Fast Food Chain

Ranch was originally created as a salad dressing. Yet, it has become so much more than that. It goes with everything from pizza crusts to chicken wings, and even powdered ranch mixes have wide-ranging utility. What's more? There are different approaches to making ranch for different uses. Some put out a thinner ranch that is best for dressing greens in a salad, while some thicken it up for a dip that adheres to that which is plunged into it.

Given that Chick-fil-A Garden Herb Ranch Dressing is from a restaurant that excels in making all things fried chicken, from sandwiches to nuggets, maybe it's not right to judge this as a dressing despite its name. While this is just not the right choice for a salad, our tester opined, it could be a fine dip for fried chicken, from Chick-fil-A or otherwise. The assertive sour note could be just what a savory and rich chunk of chicken needs for balance.

Chick-fil-A also serves Garden Herb Ranch in its stores, so one can test out this theory. But note that the packets in-store are labeled "sauce" while the store-bought bottle is a "dressing." Though they have the same ingredient listings, in Chick-fil-A stores, the sauce seems to be a bit thicker than the bottled dressing, a distinction that may be rooted in the intended usage. Regardless, when you have to grab a bottle of ranch at the grocery store, pass this one by.