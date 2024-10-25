The Best Cheese To Use For Upgraded Canned Collard Greens

To be clear, classic Southern collard greens do not include cheese. But, classic Southern collard greens are also homemade and subsequently packed with slow-cooked flavor. Their natural bitterness mellows as the dark leafy greens are cooked down, becoming tender and slightly sweet, only to be further complexified by the addition of smoky meat. It's legendary — but like any veggie, when they come from a can, those collard greens need a helping hand in order to taste like they didn't just come out of a can. Luckily, all it takes to breathe new life into canned collard greens is the assistance of one ingredient: smoked cheese, especially smoked gruyère, but other smoked cheeses work too.

With this robust veggie, it's all about the smoke element. Homemade collard greens are loaded with savory smokiness from bits of shredded ham hock or bacon, a bold flavor element sorely lacking in the canned version. As such, bring that essential smoky flavor with some gooey melted smoked cheese, adding depth and dimensionality to one-note canned veggies. To do it, simply open the can, drain, rinse, and pour the canned collard greens into a roomy nonstick pan, gently heating to warm through. Then, sprinkle in a generous handful of shredded smoked cheese to melt into your collard greens as they warm. Keep the heat low here to avoid scorching. As the greens saute and the cheese melts, you might need to add a splash of vegetable or chicken broth to keep them from sticking to the pan.

