The Best Cheese To Use For Upgraded Canned Collard Greens
To be clear, classic Southern collard greens do not include cheese. But, classic Southern collard greens are also homemade and subsequently packed with slow-cooked flavor. Their natural bitterness mellows as the dark leafy greens are cooked down, becoming tender and slightly sweet, only to be further complexified by the addition of smoky meat. It's legendary — but like any veggie, when they come from a can, those collard greens need a helping hand in order to taste like they didn't just come out of a can. Luckily, all it takes to breathe new life into canned collard greens is the assistance of one ingredient: smoked cheese, especially smoked gruyère, but other smoked cheeses work too.
With this robust veggie, it's all about the smoke element. Homemade collard greens are loaded with savory smokiness from bits of shredded ham hock or bacon, a bold flavor element sorely lacking in the canned version. As such, bring that essential smoky flavor with some gooey melted smoked cheese, adding depth and dimensionality to one-note canned veggies. To do it, simply open the can, drain, rinse, and pour the canned collard greens into a roomy nonstick pan, gently heating to warm through. Then, sprinkle in a generous handful of shredded smoked cheese to melt into your collard greens as they warm. Keep the heat low here to avoid scorching. As the greens saute and the cheese melts, you might need to add a splash of vegetable or chicken broth to keep them from sticking to the pan.
Smoked cheese, please
The best cheese for upgrading your canned collard greens is smoked gruyère. Its nutty-salty flavor and legendary melting ability help gruyère relax into gooey, stretchy gold. These characteristics are also why gruyère is such a staple cheese for making fondue, although most smoked cheeses will also get the job done here. We're going for that Instagram-worthy melty cheese-pull, so be sure to opt for a variety of cheese that melts evenly and quickly. Smoked Swiss, mozzarella, havarti, cheddar, provolone, fontina, and young gouda all have high enough moisture and fat content to make great melters – each with their own flavor profile to contribute to your veggie dish. Steer clear of any aged smoked cheeses, which won't melt as well. You could even whip up a smoky riff on classic creamed collard greens by stirring your canned greens with a block of smoked cream cheese.
Unlike some other canned veggies, collard greens happily hold onto most of their nutritional value during the canning process. Plus, folding these dark leafy greens with melted cheese can be a great way to get picky eaters to consume more vegetables. To infuse your canned collard greens with more home-cooked flavor, saute garlic and onions in the pan before adding the greens on top. Pair your smoky, cheesy collard greens with garlic-mashed sweet potatoes, pork chops, buttermilk fried chicken, or cornbread to complete the meal.