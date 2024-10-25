The Unexpected Condiment Swap To Make For Your Next Batch Of Chicken Wings

One day, during this writer's previous tenure as a record shop salesperson, the manager announced that he was making a run to buy the entire staff (hooray!) chicken wings for lunch — and he asked for all of everyone's dipping sauce preferences. When one innocuous coworker responded with "ranch," the manager simply quipped, "Ranch? Grow up." It's true that ranch is a staple wing sauce, creamy and inoffensive. But, for foodies craving a little more panache with their dipping sauces, it's time to turn our collective attention toward one underutilized condiment in this field: Tartar sauce.

Tartar sauce is more versatile than foodies might think. The condiment can be described, in short, as "Mayonnaise And." It's mayo-based and loaded with any variety of chopped briny, acidic ingredients, typically pickle relish, capers, or shallots. Other mix-ins commonly include mustard, lemon juice, chopped hard-boiled eggs, scallion, or savory herbs like dill, tarragon, parsley, or chives. All the ingredients get pulsed together in a food processor and chilled to allow the flavors to meld together and intensify.

The result is a rich, creamy dip with tiny crunchy bits, bringing depth and textural intrigue to fried, grilled, or crispy baked chicken wings. Plus, that bright, tangy flavor is more dimensional than anything one-note ranch dressing can offer (your wings deserve better). In fact, tartar sauce is more on-par with sophisticated blue cheese dressing than ranch in the wing-dipping realm. (I asked for blue cheese that day at the record store.)

