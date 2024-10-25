The Frozen Ravioli Brand You Should Never Buy
Frozen ravioli may not be the fanciest of foods, but they definitely belong on the list of quick meals that have miraculously kept us fed when time or money (or both, really) were running a bit low. The convenience of a microwavable ravioli meal is hard to beat, and the good ones are cheap, quick to make, and ideally don't taste like the plastic dish they come in. Tasting Table writer and homemade Italian food aficionado, Judy Moreno, tasted 11 frozen ravioli brands and found the best and the worst of the bunch. By far, the biggest disappointment of all tested brands was Devour, with its Double Chicken Creamy Alfredo Ravioli.
Devour's ravioli come thick and doughy to the point where it's difficult to cut them with a fork. They're swimming in a sauce that doesn't stick to them and topped with sad-looking bits of chicken that some consumers have found quite lacking, especially considering the advertised "double chicken" that's supposedly included. The whole meal tastes so artificial that it's almost inedible. Some customers have concluded that the disappointment they found in Devour ravioli is not even worth the low price, and we have to agree — the low cost and the convenience of making a meal in mere minutes can't possibly make up for how bad this dish tastes.
Devour ravioli are well-advertised but poorly executed
The Devour brand boasts that it offers premium frozen meals, and yet its customers can't find anything premium in the ravioli, except perhaps premium regret after purchase. Several customers have pointed out the large discrepancy between the advertised meal and the sad reality they encountered once they opened a package. One Amazon reviewer called out the company by saying: "They spent more effort on the packaging than the actual food." Another unhappy Amazon customer tried to warn potential buyers by telling them: "The commercials make it look like you're getting this huge feast ... believe me ... you're not."
The Chicken Alfredo Ravioli are not Devour's only product that misses the mark. The brand's other attempt at the beloved classic, Pesto Ravioli with Spicy Italian Sausage, is just as terrible. Customers have found the pesto ravioli to be very soggy and completely drenched in oil, while the sausage tastes rubbery and not spicy at all. Devour is therefore just not worth the purchase, neither for ravioli nor any other pasta meal. In fact, we ranked this brand second-to-last on our list of 14 frozen pasta meals, so it's safe to say we won't be devouring its products anytime soon.
But all hope is not lost for a good frozen ravioli meal. If you're looking for ravioli that hit all the important flavorful notes while keeping the convenience, you should look to Rao's — the iconic brand that we crowned the absolute best frozen ravioli to add to your grocery list.