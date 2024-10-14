The Absolute Best Frozen Ravioli To Add To Your Grocery List

It's hard to beat the convenience of a freezer meal, but so often you're left sacrificing flavor for speed. But don't we deserve to live in a world where you can have flavor and convenience at your fingertips, faster than it takes to order takeout?

If you're craving comfort food, it's hard to top pasta, and nothing is quite so cozy as ravioli. For the nights when you can't wait for water to boil, there's frozen ravioli — but they are not all created equal. Tasting Table's Judy Moreno tested 11 frozen ravioli brands to find which box should make its way to your shopping cart, and there was a clear winner: Rao's Homemade Four Cheese Ravioli With Marinara Sauce.

The goal of the taste test was to find the perfect balance of comfort and convenience. No hand-rolling pasta or long-simmering sauces. Sure, your freezer is a great tool for meal-prepping and food preservation, but a packaged freezer meal should be a one-stop-shop (which is why Wegman's sauceless frozen ravioli were in the middle of the list). There's no surprise, then, that the one-two punch of ravioli and Rao's sauce topped the list.