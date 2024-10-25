Technically You Can Freeze Velveeta Cheese, But There's A Catch

If your block of velveeta is unopened, you can stick it in the freezer for up to three months. If you want to go the vacuum seal route, you'll need a machine to help you do it. Before you begin, keep even more moisture from gravitating to the outside of your cheese by wrapping what's left of your block in parchment or wax paper. You also may want to freeze your Velveeta in smaller chunks so that you can defrost only what you need each time.

While you should normally avoid freezing this type of cheese in a regular plastic bag, there are two exceptions. If you're planning on melting or baking your Velveeta, you can sometimes bring it back to its original consistency (for the most part). When you're making a mac and cheese recipe, for instance, you'll be able to stir the fat and water back together, which will make for a smooth sauce. And if you place chunks of Velveeta into a corn and black bean casserole, for example, the chunks will melt as they bake, which will yield similar results. If you want to try freezing your cheese sans vacuum sealing machine, you'll still want to limit air exposure. Coat it in two rounds of plastic wrap, then stick it in a zip-top freezer bag and squeeze out the excess air. To thaw it, transfer it to the fridge overnight.

