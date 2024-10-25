Technically You Can Freeze Velveeta Cheese, But There's A Catch
Part of the allure of Velveeta cheese is that it comes in big blocks, so you'll have plenty of fromage to make mac and cheese or queso blanco with chorizo. But inevitably, a time will come when you'll need to either save or toss a portion of it. And if you're wondering if you can successfully stick your block in the freezer, we've got your answer: It depends.
Technically, Velveeta isn't a real cheese – it's a pasteurized process cheese product. It's mostly full of milk, canola oil, milk protein concentrate, and sodium phosphate (an emulsifying agent). Because of its low protein and high moisture content compared to other cheeses, it doesn't freeze well as-is. However, there is one way to make it work: You can place it in vacuum-sealed packaging, which will keep all of the air out. If you stick it in the freezer in a regular old zip-top bag, its water content will turn into crystals, and the fat will separate out, which will ruin the texture of your block. Instead of smooth, silky cheese, you'll get grainy chunks.
Two ways to freeze your velveeta
If your block of velveeta is unopened, you can stick it in the freezer for up to three months. If you want to go the vacuum seal route, you'll need a machine to help you do it. Before you begin, keep even more moisture from gravitating to the outside of your cheese by wrapping what's left of your block in parchment or wax paper. You also may want to freeze your Velveeta in smaller chunks so that you can defrost only what you need each time.
While you should normally avoid freezing this type of cheese in a regular plastic bag, there are two exceptions. If you're planning on melting or baking your Velveeta, you can sometimes bring it back to its original consistency (for the most part). When you're making a mac and cheese recipe, for instance, you'll be able to stir the fat and water back together, which will make for a smooth sauce. And if you place chunks of Velveeta into a corn and black bean casserole, for example, the chunks will melt as they bake, which will yield similar results. If you want to try freezing your cheese sans vacuum sealing machine, you'll still want to limit air exposure. Coat it in two rounds of plastic wrap, then stick it in a zip-top freezer bag and squeeze out the excess air. To thaw it, transfer it to the fridge overnight.