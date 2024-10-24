Why You Should Be Cooking Canned Peaches In The Air Fryer
Though you might be hesitant to pile fruit into your air fryer, we are here to tell you it is absolutely a good idea. Instead of having to fire up the grill to roast peaches, you can plop fruit into the appliance in your kitchen without having to change out of your PJs.
Using canned peaches eliminates the need to slice or clean peaches you picked up from the store. Simply power up your air fryer and dump strained canned peaches into a silicone basket to help make clean up that much easier. You can dress up your peaches with the cooking oil and spices and seasonings of your choice, like coconut oil and powdery sprinkles of cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice before setting them to cook at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Check your peaches around the 10-minute mark for doneness. The fruit may not be crispy like a batch of homemade french fries, but the juicy fruit will have more texture and firmness than just out-of-the-can slices.
Sweet, easy snacking on demand
Now that you have warm, soft peaches ready to eat, serving up dishes of Greek yogurt topped with air-fried peaches couldn't be an easier snack to put together. Or you can steer your recipe into an even sweeter category to serve as dessert with drizzles of honey or agave syrup and shavings of dark chocolate. The cooked pieces can help you build an extra layer of flavor into summer peaches and cream trifles.
Enjoy air-fried peaches as a mid-morning snack or use them to top stacks of pancakes served at brunch. Bowls of homemade no-churn ice cream become that much sweeter with the bright addition, and air-fried peaches can also be folded into summer salads or used to crown plates of homemade classic peach cobbler. Once you've acquainted yourself with the world of air-fried peaches, you can consider some of the other fruits to start air-frying: blueberries, apples, bananas, mangos, and strawberries. Your breakfast and dessert plates may never look the same again.