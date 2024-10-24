Why You Should Be Cooking Canned Peaches In The Air Fryer

Though you might be hesitant to pile fruit into your air fryer, we are here to tell you it is absolutely a good idea. Instead of having to fire up the grill to roast peaches, you can plop fruit into the appliance in your kitchen without having to change out of your PJs.

Using canned peaches eliminates the need to slice or clean peaches you picked up from the store. Simply power up your air fryer and dump strained canned peaches into a silicone basket to help make clean up that much easier. You can dress up your peaches with the cooking oil and spices and seasonings of your choice, like coconut oil and powdery sprinkles of cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice before setting them to cook at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Check your peaches around the 10-minute mark for doneness. The fruit may not be crispy like a batch of homemade french fries, but the juicy fruit will have more texture and firmness than just out-of-the-can slices.