The Liquid I.V. Flavor We Could Drink Everyday

With its convenient single-serve packets in flavors that actually taste good, Liquid I.V. helped make the drink aisle the highlight of the grocery store and changed the electrolyte game, which was previously ruled by salty ocean-water tasting blends. With over 35 different flavors in lines ranging from hydration to sleep support, there's a packet to suit everyone. The brand's most popular line by far, though, is the hydration multiplier. This is the O.G. product of the company and its claim to fame; these packets are supposed to hydrate you more than water can on its own. There are 16 flavors of the hydration multiplier, and some aren't as enjoyable as the others. We tested and ranked 11 Liquid I.V. flavors, and the winner was clear: Pear is the best.

Considering all water flavorings on the market from drops to powders, regardless of electrolyte contents, pear is a flavor that you don't come across too often. The novelty of it alone makes it stand out, but the fruity flavor really is delicious. The sweetness of ripe pear covers any salty notes in the electrolyte mix, making for a crisp and refreshing drink reminiscent of juice. Customer reviews call it juicy, light, and clean tasting, with many of them considering it their favorite, too.