The Boozy Secret To Elevated Mayonnaise Dip
Mayonnaise and alcohol go together like ... Well, they're not really a pair that you'd typically put together. But add a little bourbon and you'll be thanking us. Even on the digital page, the thought of combining a boozy spirit known for its vanilla, caramel, and oaky flavors with a tangy condiment known for its fatty, creamy acid kick might not sound appealing to most. But trust us, it's worth giving mayo with bourbon a try.
There are different variations of bourbon mayo out there. Some are just a simple combo of bourbon, mayo, aromatics, and seasoning, while others feature grilled onions and beef au jus, or honey. One thing to keep in mind while trawling for the perfect bourbon mayo recipe is to go easy on the bourbon. Most recipes only require ¼ to ½ cups of bourbon for every 1 to 2 cups of mayo. Because you're not cooking off the alcohol in the bourbon, you'll not only taste it in your spread, but it'll grow stronger as it sits out. So, it's better to pour with a cautious hand.
Delicious uses for bourbon mayo
Before you add bourbon mayo into your repertoire, take a scan of our tips for cooking with bourbon. For the reasons mentioned above, it's good to look for a bourbon that has a lower proof. Don't forget, there are swath rules that come with bourbon production, so you won't see a bottle that's more than 150 proof or less than 80 proof. So look for bottles closer to the 80 proof range.
Bourbon mayo is an excellent topping for fat-forward meat dishes like a burger, specifically made with sirloin, chuck, and short rib base. But it's also a nice sauce to add to savory dishes looking for moisture like grit cakes. Plus, the corn in the grit cake is a great subtle pairing for the fermented corn mash you can find in some bourbons. If you're looking to ease into the world of bourbon mayo, without making it the star of your dish, we recommend trying it as a dipping sauce first. You can't go wrong with a crispy batch of fries and some bourbon mayo to dip 'em in.