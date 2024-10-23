The Boozy Secret To Elevated Mayonnaise Dip

Mayonnaise and alcohol go together like ... Well, they're not really a pair that you'd typically put together. But add a little bourbon and you'll be thanking us. Even on the digital page, the thought of combining a boozy spirit known for its vanilla, caramel, and oaky flavors with a tangy condiment known for its fatty, creamy acid kick might not sound appealing to most. But trust us, it's worth giving mayo with bourbon a try.

There are different variations of bourbon mayo out there. Some are just a simple combo of bourbon, mayo, aromatics, and seasoning, while others feature grilled onions and beef au jus, or honey. One thing to keep in mind while trawling for the perfect bourbon mayo recipe is to go easy on the bourbon. Most recipes only require ¼ to ½ cups of bourbon for every 1 to 2 cups of mayo. Because you're not cooking off the alcohol in the bourbon, you'll not only taste it in your spread, but it'll grow stronger as it sits out. So, it's better to pour with a cautious hand.