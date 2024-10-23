The Best Ways To Incorporate Chai Spice Into Your Drinks, According To A Cocktail Expert

Fall is the season of warming, spiced drinks. Next to pumpkin spice, chai spice is one of the season's most complementary flavors. This spice blend, led by the flavors of cardamom, cinnamon, and ginger, goes beautifully with black tea — for a traditional chai — and coffee. The blend is often used in baked goods as well, but there's another fun way to enjoy more of that chai flavor this fall: in cocktails. Chris Cusack (sommelier, cicerone, and owner of both locations of the highly celebrated cocktail bar Betelgeuse Betelgeuse in Houston, Texas) gave us his best tips to incorporate chai spice into your boozy beverages.

Unsurprisingly, the cocktail creative is full of ideas. "When I think of chai, I immediately think demerara rum. Rich, dark notes pair very well with the spiciness of chai," Cusack says. The orange notes and demerara syrup in a dark rum old fashioned match well with the spices. The ginger in the blend is also brought out by the ginger beer in a dark n' stormy (the no-lime-juice version). Or taking inspiration from the signature drink at his old coffee shop, Cusack suggests, "Try a vodka espresso martini with chai spices — or better yet, a traditional espresso martini ... with a chai latte foam."