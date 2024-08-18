Gordon Ramsay's Espresso Martini Replaces Vodka With Another Spirit

It's hard to think of a contemporary cocktail that's become as iconic as the espresso martini. A few factors contribute to the drink's status as a modern classic — the espresso martini has a simple recipe, accessible ingredients, and it's unlike any other cocktail that came before it.

Like many cocktails that reach this level of status, it was only a matter of time before bartenders began tweaking the recipe. In the cocktail industry, there's a name for this approach, called the "Mr. Potato Head" technique. Inspired by the toy, it involves removing and replacing existing ingredients to craft a cocktail that's unique but embodies the essence of the original. Judging by the espresso martini served at Gordon Ramsay's restaurant, the world-class celebrity chef is also a fan of this method.

An espresso martini usually calls for espresso, coffee liqueur, sugar, and the base spirit, vodka. There are plenty of stellar vodkas that are well-suited to an espresso martini, but Ramsay's recipe swaps the neutral spirit for something with a bit more character — Bacardi Oakheart Spiced Rum. Bacardi has since discontinued Oakheart and replaced it with Bacardi Spiced, but the two products are essentially the same. The spiced rum adds rich vanilla and caramel flavors to the martini, notes that are boosted with the addition of real salted caramel. However, the increased sweetness of these components means Ramsay has ditched the coffee liqueur and sugar, relying solely on a shot of fresh, bitter espresso to round out the flavor profile.