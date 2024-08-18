Gordon Ramsay's Espresso Martini Replaces Vodka With Another Spirit
It's hard to think of a contemporary cocktail that's become as iconic as the espresso martini. A few factors contribute to the drink's status as a modern classic — the espresso martini has a simple recipe, accessible ingredients, and it's unlike any other cocktail that came before it.
Like many cocktails that reach this level of status, it was only a matter of time before bartenders began tweaking the recipe. In the cocktail industry, there's a name for this approach, called the "Mr. Potato Head" technique. Inspired by the toy, it involves removing and replacing existing ingredients to craft a cocktail that's unique but embodies the essence of the original. Judging by the espresso martini served at Gordon Ramsay's restaurant, the world-class celebrity chef is also a fan of this method.
An espresso martini usually calls for espresso, coffee liqueur, sugar, and the base spirit, vodka. There are plenty of stellar vodkas that are well-suited to an espresso martini, but Ramsay's recipe swaps the neutral spirit for something with a bit more character — Bacardi Oakheart Spiced Rum. Bacardi has since discontinued Oakheart and replaced it with Bacardi Spiced, but the two products are essentially the same. The spiced rum adds rich vanilla and caramel flavors to the martini, notes that are boosted with the addition of real salted caramel. However, the increased sweetness of these components means Ramsay has ditched the coffee liqueur and sugar, relying solely on a shot of fresh, bitter espresso to round out the flavor profile.
What other spirits work in an espresso martini?
One of the best things about an espresso martini is its highly adaptable recipe. Although most bars will happily follow the original formula, many have come up with their own take on the cocktail. Some stick to safe-yet-delicious changes, such as using vanilla-flavored vodka or adding luxurious chocolate sauce, but others go as far as using a completely different base spirit.
As Gordon Ramsay demonstrates, rum is a particularly effective spirit for highlighting the sweeter notes of an espresso martini and adding depth to the drink, but it's not the only option. Many dark liquors can be a worthy substitute. For example, using bourbon for an espresso martini will also add dessert-like vanilla and caramel notes, but with touches of oak and smoke. That said, it's important to remember that if you're using a different base spirit, you may need to adjust the other ingredients to balance the drink. For example, brandy also works extremely well, offering dark fruit flavors that amplify similar notes in the espresso. However, you may want to swap the sugar for something that better complements these flavors, like maple syrup.
There are also liquors that are unexpectedly suited to an espresso martini. Take the tequila-based espresso martini from Chili's, which uses both spiced rum and smooth, aged, reposado tequila in its recipe. You might be surprised at how many spirits can elevate or transform an espresso martini, and it's well worth experimenting to find your favorites.