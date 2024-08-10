Try A Sugar Rim For A Sweeter Take On Micheladas

Mexico's gifts to the spirit and mixology world go far beyond transforming tequila and mezcal into Margaritas and Palomas. The country has applied the same refreshing, cooling twist to its already light selection of beers, known in Mexico as "chelas." Chelas happen to have inspired the recipe and name of the now globally famous Michelada, a cocktail that bridges the gap between a beer and a Bloody Mary. Made with lager, lime juice, salsa inglesa (Worcestershire sauce), hot sauce, and either tomato or clam juice, the spicy, zesty concoction usually comes in a glass mug with a salt or Tajín rim.

However, in an interview with Tasting Table, Dos Equis Brand Director Ashleigh Phelps offers a sweeter take on Micheladas to try. "If looking for a tropical twist on a Michelada, try dressing your beer cocktail with mango and pineapple for a touch of refreshing citrus that's perfect for summer." Micheladas, like Bloody Marys, have come to include countless over-the-top varieties that swap the original savory and spicy ingredients and garnishes for equally refreshing yet entirely different flavor duos.

The bitterness and carbonation of beer will work just as well with sweet and tangy fruits and citrus juices. No Michelada is complete without a garnished rim, and sugar is the perfect introduction to the sweet, tropical twist Phelps recommends. In Mexico, fruity and sweet Micheladas are a common addition to drink menus. So, it's no surprise that Phelps mentions "see[ing] some take it a step further and dress[ing] their chelada with fruit juice and sugar for an extra sweet sip."