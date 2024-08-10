Try A Sugar Rim For A Sweeter Take On Micheladas
Mexico's gifts to the spirit and mixology world go far beyond transforming tequila and mezcal into Margaritas and Palomas. The country has applied the same refreshing, cooling twist to its already light selection of beers, known in Mexico as "chelas." Chelas happen to have inspired the recipe and name of the now globally famous Michelada, a cocktail that bridges the gap between a beer and a Bloody Mary. Made with lager, lime juice, salsa inglesa (Worcestershire sauce), hot sauce, and either tomato or clam juice, the spicy, zesty concoction usually comes in a glass mug with a salt or Tajín rim.
However, in an interview with Tasting Table, Dos Equis Brand Director Ashleigh Phelps offers a sweeter take on Micheladas to try. "If looking for a tropical twist on a Michelada, try dressing your beer cocktail with mango and pineapple for a touch of refreshing citrus that's perfect for summer." Micheladas, like Bloody Marys, have come to include countless over-the-top varieties that swap the original savory and spicy ingredients and garnishes for equally refreshing yet entirely different flavor duos.
The bitterness and carbonation of beer will work just as well with sweet and tangy fruits and citrus juices. No Michelada is complete without a garnished rim, and sugar is the perfect introduction to the sweet, tropical twist Phelps recommends. In Mexico, fruity and sweet Micheladas are a common addition to drink menus. So, it's no surprise that Phelps mentions "see[ing] some take it a step further and dress[ing] their chelada with fruit juice and sugar for an extra sweet sip."
Ideas for sweet Michelada ingredients
A sugary rim and chunks of fruit are the tip of the iceberg of sweet or fruity Michelada combinations. You can also switch up the types of beer or add fruity spirits and juices to the mix. Plus, you can get as creative as you want with extravagant garnishes. You can draw inspiration for sweet Michelada variations from raspadas, chamoyadas, and mangonadas, popular alcohol-free fruit ices with a spicy kick. For instance, you can spike your chela with tamarind pulp and sugar, lining the rim with the utterly addictive sweet and spicy chamoy and garnishing with tamarind leathers known as pulparindos.
Mangos, pineapples, and watermelon are tropical summer classics that you can chop up and toss with lime juice and Tajín before adding them to a glass of ice and topping it all off with a bubbly Corona. You can also branch out of the realm of Mexican lagers to highlight the flavors of fruit and sugar with wheat beers like hefeweizens or even fruit beers. If you really want to amp up the alcohol, spike a beer with a tropical fruit cooler instead of fruit juice.
You can also make yourself a super-garnished Michelada. A popular garnish for sweet Micheladas in Mexico is gummy candy. In fact, gummy garnishes have inspired the name "gomichelas." Give it a try by adding your favorite fruit gummies to the bottom of the glass, topping it with beer and fruit juices. Try watermelon Sour Patch Kids with a strawberry blonde beer, lemon juice, and sour powder.