Wine coolers have a reputation for being almost overbearingly sweet — and, as you might know from experience, even more overbearingly not sweet the morning after. Despite probably swearing them off forever, our taste testers have found a delicious sangria straight from Spain that's as balanced as it is crisp and bubbly. While the degree of your hangover the next day can only be determined by how responsibly you indulge, our taste testers tried and ranked nine different wine coolers, and they discovered that, while Lolea's bottled white sangria does have a candy-like aroma, it is poised by a tart taste of Mediterranean citrus that complements the blend.

Customers can attest to that, too. Online reviewers find that Lolea's white sangria, which has an ABV of 7%, is light and refreshing with a hint of sweetness. They also say it is crisp and clean with a mild fruity flavor. People who have tried it liken it to the taste of a homemade white peach sangria. And, although there were a few who felt the taste was too sweet, which is by no means a reflection of where it is from, the majority of drinkers found Lolea to be effortlessly drinkable and not overwhelming to the palate.