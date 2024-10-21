Our Favorite Wine Cooler Is A Delicious Sangria Straight From Spain
Wine coolers have a reputation for being almost overbearingly sweet — and, as you might know from experience, even more overbearingly not sweet the morning after. Despite probably swearing them off forever, our taste testers have found a delicious sangria straight from Spain that's as balanced as it is crisp and bubbly. While the degree of your hangover the next day can only be determined by how responsibly you indulge, our taste testers tried and ranked nine different wine coolers, and they discovered that, while Lolea's bottled white sangria does have a candy-like aroma, it is poised by a tart taste of Mediterranean citrus that complements the blend.
Customers can attest to that, too. Online reviewers find that Lolea's white sangria, which has an ABV of 7%, is light and refreshing with a hint of sweetness. They also say it is crisp and clean with a mild fruity flavor. People who have tried it liken it to the taste of a homemade white peach sangria. And, although there were a few who felt the taste was too sweet, which is by no means a reflection of where it is from, the majority of drinkers found Lolea to be effortlessly drinkable and not overwhelming to the palate.
The difference is in the grapes
When it comes to homemade white sangria, the absolute best wine to choose is one that's both tart and fruity – because in the end, it only enhances the flavors rather than competing with them. But, the same thing applies to store-bought sangria. While it might usually be seen as the less distinguished choice, that is not the case with Lolea. The fruity flavors of the white, No 2. sangria, which range from peach and tangerine to sweet lemon, are made more explosive with the help of the aromatic blend of chardonnay and Macabeo grapes, grown in the lush, Galicia region of northwest Spain.
Macabeo grapes are a variety native to Spain, and while they do grow in other regions, the best come from Galicia. The northwest corner of the country is bordered by the Atlantic Ocean, a geographic advantage that ensures the weather remains cool and moist. Macabeo grapes, which are also known as Viura grapes, grown in this region are crisp and fragrant, with a heavy, honey-like flavor that, when blended with the fruity chardonnay, create a particularly elegant, store-bought white sangria.
Lolea's No. 2 white sangria strikes the perfect balance between acidity and sweetness. Poured into a glass garnished with fresh fruit, and paired with any and all of the best dishes to pair with white sangria, it will easily pass as homemade — providing you the perfect shortcut for your summer get-togethers.