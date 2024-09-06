The Absolute Best Dishes To Pair With White Sangria

Although most people are familiar with the traditional sangria made with red wine, white sangria is also delicious and more versatile than its red cousin. White wine comes in many styles, with different flavor profiles depending on the grapes used and the region where it's made. They range from dry and citrusy to off-dry and fruity, to sweeter and fizzy. They are lighter and brighter, with a higher yet pleasant acidity that makes them ideal for pairing with a variety of foods. Beverage expert Camille Goldstein of Muddling Memories told Tasting Table that white sangria pairs perfectly with lighter fare — think of dishes you would pair with your favorite white wine.

"White sangria would be delicious with fresh seafood — crab cakes, shrimp cocktail, white flaky fish such as halibut, even oysters," she says. "White sangria will be cool and crisp and the acid from the white wine will give the [palate] a desire to eat foods that are light and bright and have a bit of salinity." Make a citrusy white sangria with a tart and bright wine such as sauvignon blanc, pinot grigio, or albariño to pair with seafood dishes, especially fatty fish such as salmon or mackerel, and raw or baked oysters.