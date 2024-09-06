The Absolute Best Dishes To Pair With White Sangria
Although most people are familiar with the traditional sangria made with red wine, white sangria is also delicious and more versatile than its red cousin. White wine comes in many styles, with different flavor profiles depending on the grapes used and the region where it's made. They range from dry and citrusy to off-dry and fruity, to sweeter and fizzy. They are lighter and brighter, with a higher yet pleasant acidity that makes them ideal for pairing with a variety of foods. Beverage expert Camille Goldstein of Muddling Memories told Tasting Table that white sangria pairs perfectly with lighter fare — think of dishes you would pair with your favorite white wine.
"White sangria would be delicious with fresh seafood — crab cakes, shrimp cocktail, white flaky fish such as halibut, even oysters," she says. "White sangria will be cool and crisp and the acid from the white wine will give the [palate] a desire to eat foods that are light and bright and have a bit of salinity." Make a citrusy white sangria with a tart and bright wine such as sauvignon blanc, pinot grigio, or albariño to pair with seafood dishes, especially fatty fish such as salmon or mackerel, and raw or baked oysters.
Recipes to pair with your white sangria
"Even a crisp salad including some of the fruit in the white sangria could be an excellent option to tie all the flavors together," Goldstein adds. A fruitier wine such as Riesling practically begs to add peaches, nectarines, or mango to the recipe, and you can add the same fruit to a salad or a tropical ceviche (especially if you add a little habanero kick) to match the flavors as Goldstein recommends. An Australian sauvignon blanc will be perfect for this summery watermelon sangria recipe; pair it with spicy fare like this Thai papaya salad. Now that cucumbers are having their moment in the limelight, add cucumber slices to a sangria made with Vinho Verde and serve it with this spicy smashed cucumber salad.
"Another option is a simple roast chicken or turkey burger would also be delicious, Goldstein says. "The white sangria is going to be bright and refreshing and so the foods that pair nicely should reflect the same profile." Last but not least, a sweeter white wine like Moscato, combined with strawberries and a sweet, fruity liqueur, would be awesome with light desserts like strawberry shortcake or Key lime pie. If you've never made white sangria, try it at your next party and you will see what a wonderful match it makes for your favorite light recipes.