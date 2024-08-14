9 Wine Coolers, Ranked
Fads come and go. But some stick in the memories of a generation, evoking a sense of nostalgia that gets entrepreneurs thinking. Consumers love a throwback; we see it in fashion, entertainment, and even beverages.
Back in the '80s, wine coolers were all the rage and made up 20% of the country's wine sales at their peak. California Cooler started the trend, mixing fruit juice and wine into fizzy concoctions that had an alcohol content comparable to beer. The brand marketed itself as approachable and appealed to women, along with the health-conscious.
But natural fruit juices and even wine went by the wayside when giant corporations overtook the market. Less than three years after California Cooler was sold to Brown-Forman Corporation, wine coolers' popularity tanked. Maybe it was the overwhelm of options, the reputation wine coolers had with underage drinking, or the cut in quality when brands swapped wine for low-cost malt liquor.
Perhaps the novelty simply wore off. But now, nearly four decades after wine coolers' heyday, they're making a resurgence at bars and liquor stores. However, you'll seldom see these wine-plus-juice beverages labeled as wine coolers, which, even today, make the 21-plus crowd scoff. Gen Z-ers and young millennials regard them as something their moms drank in college, while those who once purchased Seagram's and Bartles & Jaymes may not recall them fondly. But put all your prior notions aside, because some of the nine wine coolers we've ranked below are worth bringing to your next pool party.
9. Capriccio Sangria
While the price of wine doesn't always reflect quality, Capriccio sangria had a low price tag and a low quality to boot. The 355-milliliter glass bottle is wrapped in a black label adorned with clip art fruit. Classic sangria additions like oranges, apples, and lemons appear on the design, but so do less traditional fruits like pears, pomegranates, pineapples — you name it. I suppose when "fruit punch" is on the ingredient list, all of these icons are valid.
While Capriccio does infuse its red wine blend with natural fruit juices, they come from concentrate, and the final product lacks a desirable freshness. There's no body to the beverage, which starts with a bitey sourness and ends with an overpowering sweetness that lingers in your mouth like syrup. I will say that although the brand doesn't make this serving suggestion, I can confirm it tastes better over ice — especially after it melts and waters down the drink a bit.
Still, I was disappointed — but you can't expect too much from a product that social media users call "the new Four Loko." Granted, Four Lokos evoke the same memories and experiences as wine coolers did for generations past. Although, I can't say it's pleasant nostalgia, and it may be the reason why the fruit punch flavor was so off-putting. In my opinion, you should save your money and skip this one.
8. St. Mayhem Hückfest Craft Wine Cooler
This might be a hot take, but Hückfest by St. Mayhem ranks lower on my list, despite being the only one in this roundup to market itself as a wine cooler. I will agree that it is a craft product made with a high level of intention. The brand blends red wine with cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, orange peel, almond extract, cloves, and blueberries — and the result is quite tasty. But it's probably better enjoyed next to a fireplace alongside holiday baked goods — not poolside or at a picnic.
In all fairness, wine coolers have come a long way since California Cooler sent Santa Cruz surfer vibes across the nation. But whether or not you've been drinking wine coolers for decades, I think the average consumer is expecting something summery and refreshing rather than warm flavors reminiscent of mulled wine. And in my opinion, St. Mayhem could have gone lighter on the nutmeg, since it makes this beverage rather bitter.
Additionally, this cooler is the most expensive on this round-up. When something costs more, I'm going to have higher expectations, and unfortunately, Hückfest didn't meet the mark. Perhaps the brand's other flavors, like its peach and ginger-infused white wine, would have scored more favorably. However, its producer, Art+Farm Wine, doesn't have a store locator on its website, and I've yet to come across it in my local liquor stores.
7: Tipsy Blackberry Wine Spritzer
The term "wine spritzer" describes a mix of wine and club soda. But arguably, Tipsy's blackberry beverage is more akin to a traditional wine cooler because it's made with wine and juice concentrate, plus cane sugar and sparkling water. I appreciate that the brand is transparent about its ingredients, several of which are organic.
It may be harsh to say, but this blackberry spritzer makes me extra unlikely to have a hangover because I probably wouldn't finish the first can. Though it's refreshingly fizzy and the sweetness is balanced, the blackberry flavor tastes incredibly artificial. If you've had a blackberry White Claw, you pretty much know what this drink tastes like. However, the difference is that Tipsy's blackberry can contains monk fruit. While some may be on board with it, I think it creates an unpleasant aftertaste comparable to many other sugar substitutes.
Perhaps it was just a bad flavor choice on my part. Tipsy's online shop also features wine spritzers in grapefruit, orange, and limonata, plus branded apparel and a pickleball paddle. Interestingly, it's not the only beverage brand to tie itself to the sport; Celsius hosted its first-ever celebrity pickleball tournament in the summer of 2023. I'm happy to award points to Tipsy for redefining what wine coolers are all about: laid-back fun in the sun.
6. Centennial Cellars Sunny Citrus Wine Spritzer
Colorado isn't the most esteemed wine-growing region, but Centennial Cellars is a hidden gem in the high country. I enjoyed its Sunny Citrus wine spritzer, which contains carbonated water, wine, apple juice, and notes of lemon, lime, and ginger.
Because U.S. alcohol manufacturers are regulated by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), they aren't required to provide ingredient lists and nutrition information. Meanwhile, beverage products that are overseen by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) must have product labels that list ingredients in order of quantity.
For this wine cooler, carbonated water appears on the list first — and while I can't say for certain, I would guess that it's the primary ingredient. When pouring this drink into a glass, I was immediately surprised by its color; it had a very pale yellow hue and was almost clear.
Similarly, its flavor is milder than I expected. As someone who doesn't generally like sour beverages, I was actually pleased that it wasn't overtly tart. But being that it's marketed as a citrus flavor, I could imagine those who enjoy a bit of pucker would be disappointed. However, the effervescence was refreshing, and I liked the touch of spicy ginger. But like its citrus qualities, it could use more ginger — or perhaps simply a different ratio of wine to water. While it wasn't my favorite wine cooler, I am curious to try the brand's sangria, apricot-infused rosé, and spritz made with Palisade peaches.
5. The Infinite Monkey Theorem Peach Bellini
This peachy concoction from The Infinite Monkey Theorem is a popular contender in the store-bought canned cocktails category. It's a bubbly riesling with a beautiful golden hue, and it has a delicious aroma thanks to the addition of Palisade peach juice. However, while it meets my wine-plus-juice criteria, I'm not sure that it reminds me of a wine cooler for one particular reason: It doesn't have the same sweetness as other brands.
This beverage seems to lean way more heavily on the wine than the juice. Fortunately, it's good wine, especially for one that comes in a single-serve can. But wine coolers aside, a good, fresh peach Bellini cocktail recipe calls for a bit of honey. I feel that The Infinite Monkey Theorem could have made this product more approachable and easy to drink with a little sugar, or simply more juice, which would lower its 12.8% ABV.
Overall, I'd buy this product again, but maybe not if I needed something for a block party or the beach. It feels more suitable for, say, a picnic spread with fancy cheeses and artisan crackers — which I'm here for. But, it may not be everyone's preference.
4. Roseade Wine Spritzer
If you're a fan of all things sour, add Roseade to the list of canned wines you should always buy. Hailing from Australia, this brand captures the essence of original wine coolers, delivering coastal vibes through simple, refreshing ingredients. It mixes carbonated California rosé and traditional lemonade into single-serve cans, which, unlike glass bottles, are perfect for chilling poolside. Plus, some will find its 8% ABV more suitable for summer afternoons than more potent citrus cocktails.
Roseade is hard to miss on liquor store shelves, as its bubblegum pink packaging features a smiling lemon wearing sunglasses. The branding truly represents what you're getting: a fun and approachable beverage that might make you pucker but will hit the spot on a summer day.
Sour drinks aren't generally the first thing I reach for, but Roseade isn't a Warhead-type of sour. It's pleasantly tart and is one cocktail I'd buy again. But, I wish the brand had other flavor options. There's something to be said for doing one thing and doing it well — but I feel that a strawberry lemonade or lavender lemonade option could help keep things fresh.
3. Myx Fusions Original Moscato
Wine coolers evoke nostalgia for some, and the Myx Fusions original moscato may do the same for a different crowd. This beverage takes me back to long-ago New Year's Eve celebrations — because truly, it tastes just like sparkling grape juice. This makes sense, given that it and moscato are the key ingredients. If I had to guess, it's a pretty even split between the two — given that the beverage has a low 5.5% ABV.
Moscato wine is known for its natural sweetness, and Myx Fusions takes things up a notch with a bit of added sugar — which in total comes to 17 grams. Yet surprisingly, it doesn't taste overly sweet. Rather, it's quite balanced and fruit-forward.
I wish this beverage was packaged in a can rather than a glass bottle so that it would be more suitable for outdoor activities, but I do like that it has a convenient twist top. Additionally, I feel that while delicious, the original moscato is pretty one-dimensional in flavor. I'm curious to try its other moscato options, which include watermelon and mango infusions, along with the brand's classic and tropical fruit sangria.
2. Ramona Ruby Grapefruit Wine Spritz
Ramona offers some of the best sparkling canned wines and top-notch wine spritzers on the market. Its ruby grapefruit flavor is especially appealing on a hot summer day. Surprisingly, its aroma is quite wine-forward without the citrusy notes or sweetness you might expect. It's also less sour than other grapefruit beverages, but to me, that's part of its appeal.
In my opinion, this drink is very reminiscent of an Italian grapefruit soda. It has a delightful effervescence, plus a lovely balance of sweet and tart flavors. The brand doesn't say if that was the source of inspiration for its beverage, but it is made in Italy and incorporates Sicilian fruits into its recipe.
The refreshing result is packaged in a playful, fuchsia-pink can that seems to scream "Ramona." Its other flavors, including blood orange and Meyer lemon, have equally bold packaging. In my opinion, this brand sets a new standard among today's wine coolers, and I'd love to see others take cues from it. There's honestly nothing I can complain about. It only takes second place on this list because I liked one other product just a touch more.
1. Lolea White Sangria
Lolea's white sangria is the best wine cooler that I tested. Simply put, I cannot imagine a drink more representative of summer. Sure, it's in a glass bottle, which is not the best for the beach. But nothing can beat its cotton candy aroma and bubbly sweetness. The slightest tart flavor from Mediterranean citrus adds balance. These fruit juices also complement its white wine blend of chardonnay and macabeo, the latter of which is commonly grown in the northern regions of Spain.
Lolea is also a product of Spain, and its white sangria is sure to pair beautifully with traditional Spanish tapas dishes, from classic pan con tomate and savory anchovies to garlic shrimp. If you can't wait until mealtime, simply chill the beverage and pour it into a glass with ice, fresh strawberries, and a lime wedge. What could be more refreshing? And at just 7% ABV, you might be able to get away with drinking a second without too much of an afternoon buzz.
To top it off, Lolea's polka-dot packaging is undeniably charming. Bring this to a party, and you're sure to win "best guest." Just make sure someone packs a bottle opener in the picnic basket!
Methodology
Simply finding these wine coolers took a good amount of research, as many alcohol brands keep their ingredients close to the chest. It was tricky to determine if a product was made from wine versus malt liquor, or if they used flavorings rather than fruit juice. But with some determination, online scouring, and a few trips to the liquor store, I identified these nine products — several of which have been praised in previous Tasting Table articles and by other publications. Most have also received rave customer reviews.
After purchasing these wine coolers, I personally sampled each one individually. Some were obvious disappointments, but others were close in ranking and so for those, I conducted a blind tasting. Because much of this review was based on flavor, it can be seen as subjective. However, I also took ingredient quality into account, as well as value and brands' overall selection. Additionally, I considered the history of wine coolers and what purchasers are likely looking for in this beverage category. I understand this to be something bubbly, refreshing, sweet, and in celebration of summer, and several beverages checked all of those boxes.