A Simple Ice Bath Is The Secret To Thickening Lemon Curd Faster

Every baker ought to know a perfect recipe for the sweet, tart, lemony custard that is lemon curd. It's a versatile pastry component that can be used for everything from lemon bars and tarts to simply spreading on toast or dolloping on ice cream. It requires only a few ingredients, but its simple, refreshing flavor is hard not to love. And lemon curd is easy enough to make; you basically just throw the ingredients into a sauce pan.

Once made, you have to let the curd cool completely before you go on to use it in any recipes. Cooling the curd allows it to set and thicken into the correct consistency. So what if you're on a time crunch and need to use that lemon curd ASAP to get dessert onto the table?

Leanne Tran, who leads a six-person, all-female pastry chef team at Le Crocodile and Bar Blondeau at the Wythe Hotel in NYC, told us her secret. "If you need to use it immediately, you can place the bowl of curd into a larger bowl or tray of water and ice," she says. Tran recommends using a rubber spatula to fold the mixture while it's over the ice bath — the butter and eggs will begin to set as the mixture cools. Or for a more hands-off method, Tran likes says, "Spread the curd into a shallow pan and place plastic wrap over the surface then place it in the refrigerator for an hour or two before using."