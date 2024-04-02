The Best Way To Store Lemon Curd And How Long It Lasts
Lemon curd is a handy ingredient to keep on hand in your kitchen. With a thick, smooth consistency and a sweet, mouthwateringly tangy flavor, this spread is perfect for slathering on classic English scones, filling cakes and pies like this lemon poppyseed cake, or even for using as a savory glaze when cooking meats. This liquid gold is so delicious and versatile that it would be a shame to let any of it go to waste.
Lemon curd has a high moisture content and is made using eggs, meaning that store-bought curd cannot be stored at room temperature after it is opened, and homemade curd cannot be stored this way at all. Instead, it is best to keep lemon curd in the refrigerator to maintain peak freshness. Put the lemon curd into a clean, airtight container before placing it in the fridge. There, it will stay good for one to two weeks before it begins to decline in quality.
How to tell if lemon curd has gone bad
Even with proper storage, lemon curd will eventually expire. As such, it is important to keep an eye out for signs of spoilage to avoid accidentally consuming pathogens like mold or bacteria that can make you sick. Examine old lemon curd with your senses of sight and smell for evidence that it is past its prime. If the curd changes color, has a significant change in texture (such as lumpiness or wateriness), or if it has an unpleasant smell, you should assume that it has gone bad and dispose of the remaining curd instead of eating it.
If you anticipate needing to store lemon curd for longer than two weeks, it is best to freeze it to increase its longevity; you won't have to worry about the curd changing in flavor or texture as long as it is frozen properly. When placing curd in the freezer, make sure it is in an airtight container. There, it will last for up to a year. When you are ready to use your curd, simply allow it to thaw in the fridge, and then enjoy as usual.