The Common Mistake You Are Making With Homemade Lemon Curd

Lemon curd is a criminally underrated spread. Much more than just a filling for pastries and topping for scones, you can serve this tangy condiment with vanilla ice cream, stir it into yogurt bowls, or even morph it into a savory glaze. As confusing as it might seem to whip up a curd at home, you only need a few ingredients and half an hour or less of cooking time. However, there is one major mistake you'll want to avoid. A smooth consistency is key, and since you're using eggs, it's easy for them to create lumps instead of performing their intended function, which is to make your spread nice and thick. To prevent clusters from forming, cream your butter and sugar together before you add in the eggs.

Including this step allows the sugar to dissolve into the butter, which starts your curd off with the smooth texture you're looking for. Then when you do stir in your eggs, the creamed mixture will be soft enough that they can properly emulsify. If you were to crack eggs into a bowl with separated sugar, on the other hand, the yolks might "burn" when reacting with the granules, leading to those unwanted lumps.