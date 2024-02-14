What To Consider When Adding Eggs To Lemon Curd For The Best Texture

Lemon curd is at the center of many tasty scones and delightful crepes. It's not just a condiment, it's bliss from a jar. Using basic pantry ingredients, lemon curd provides the ultimate sensory satisfaction with its tangy taste and bright appeal. But, it's the curd's creamy, dreamy texture that will have you eating straight from the jar and experiencing childlike wonder.

Lemon curd is a distinguished way to add pure zest to baked goods using eggs or egg yolks, lemon juice, butter, sugar, and salt. Each ingredient adds flavor, substance, and even color to the final result. The eggs and butter form the base of the lemon curd and provide that velvety texture that makes it an endearing condiment. Add to that fresh lemon juice for a clean, citrusy flavor, sugar for sweetness, and salt to cut through the sweetness and balance out the aromas.

Many recipes use whole eggs or egg yolks to make lemon curd, but the best ones compromise with a mixture of both. A recipe with whole eggs will give you a softly set curd with a pale color. One using just egg yolks comes out more stiffly set, richer, and darker in color. Combine these concepts, and you get the perfect love child of two distinct lemon curds: A golden-yellow condiment with a gentle hint of fruitiness that's creamy enough to scoop up and spread on toast.