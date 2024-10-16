You Should Be Drinking Boxed Wine Out Of A Pumpkin This Fall

The vampire's kiss and grave digger cocktails are spooky spiked sippers sure to please this fall season, but hand-crafted cocktails require a bit of hands-on action from hosts in the kitchen. For easy hosting at holiday parties all season long, look no further than today's tip. We've explored how to transform any cake into a festive pumpkin, and now we're transforming actual pumpkins into legendary wine dispensers that'll have Halloween party guests raving till next season. All it takes is tucking your favorite boxed wine inside of a hollowed-out pumpkin.

To make your dispenser, hit the pumpkin patch or supermarket to select the perfect pumpkin. The fewer surface blemishes and greater capacity for volume, the better. Then, bring that bad boy home and give it a gentle but thorough wash using a damp paper towel. Just as you might for making jack-o-lanterns, carve out the top of your pumpkin and scoop out the seeds and pulp. Then, carve a small hole at the center-bottom of the front of the pumpkin — this is where the wine bag's spout will protrude. From there, simply remove the full plastic bag from a box of wine, gently stuff it into the pumpkin, guide the spout through the hole you carved, and replace the "lid" back on top of the pumpkin. Guests will get a kick out of serving themselves throughout the night from this fun dispenser — which also frees up the host to mingle and relax without having to keep an eye out for who needs refills.