What Exactly Is French Cut Steak And What's The Best Way To Cook It?

There is much debate over the origin of steak frites. Is it French? Belgian? A little bit of both? What's undeniable is the winning combination of perfectly seasoned, juicy steak and crispy, golden fries. Half of the magic of steak frites is the steak, sometimes referred to as French steak. We spoke with steak expert, chef K.C. Gulbro, owner of both FoxFire and Copper Fox, and Chef Ambassador for Certified Angus Beef, to learn more about what exactly French cut steak is and also how to cook it to perfection.

According to Chef Gulbro, a cut of French steak comes from the rear leg of a cow, or the inside round. Chef Gulbro says, "The meat is lean and boneless, making it perfect for marinating and adding flavor to dishes such as salad and pasta." However, he warns that French steak is sometimes used as a catchall term to describe other slabs of meat featuring French cuts. For example, Chef Gulbro points out that bone-in ribeye that has had the meat and fat trimmed from the bone can also be considered a French-cut steak. "Some butchers may also call the Bavette or Chateaubriand a "French steak" as well," Gulbro explains. When it comes to cooking, keep things simple yet flavorful.