The Easiest Way To Upgrade Any Steak, According To An Expert
Steak is one of those simple dishes that doesn't need much to be cooked to perfection; with just salt, pepper, and a healthy sear you have yourself a restaurant-quality meal. However, once you've gotten the hang of turning out mouth-watering steak after mouth-watering steak, we encourage you to experiment with your dish. We talked with K.C. Gulbro, Owner of both FoxFire and Copper Fox, and Chef Ambassador for Certified Angus Beef, to get his expert recommendation on how to enhance your steak.
Chef Gulbro recommends crusting the steak for a simple and easy upgrade. For those unfamiliar with the process of crusting, it is exactly what it sounds like, as ingredients (and your broiler) combine to create a satisfyingly crispy crust on the outside of your steak, while keeping the inside nice and juicy. A crust needs heat to develop, that's why it's best to use a thicker cut of steak so that the inside does not dry out during the process.
The secret to a delicious crust
When it comes to putting together the key components of your steak crust, it largely comes down to your taste preferences. "I love caramelized blue cheese and cracked peppercorn," Chef K.C. Gulbro explains, "or sauteed red peppers and onions with a touch of teriyaki or Cajun seasoning, depending on what I am in the mood for." Blue cheese is a great tangy counterpart to the fattiness of the steak, parmesan is another great cheese to develop a crust with if you're not too keen on blue cheese.
When adding a crust, you'll sear off your steaks in a hot skillet as usual, but make sure to undercook them slightly since you'll be putting your steaks under the broiler. Once your steak reaches about 120 degrees Fahrenheit, pull the skillet off the heat and carefully press your desired crust mixture onto the meat. Transfer the skillet to the oven and broil for a couple of minutes, keeping a close eye on the steak to make sure the crust doesn't burn. Once the crust is all melty and bubbly, pull out your skillet and let the steak rest for five minutes before slicing into it.