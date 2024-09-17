The Easiest Way To Upgrade Any Steak, According To An Expert

Steak is one of those simple dishes that doesn't need much to be cooked to perfection; with just salt, pepper, and a healthy sear you have yourself a restaurant-quality meal. However, once you've gotten the hang of turning out mouth-watering steak after mouth-watering steak, we encourage you to experiment with your dish. We talked with K.C. Gulbro, Owner of both FoxFire and Copper Fox, and Chef Ambassador for Certified Angus Beef, to get his expert recommendation on how to enhance your steak.

Chef Gulbro recommends crusting the steak for a simple and easy upgrade. For those unfamiliar with the process of crusting, it is exactly what it sounds like, as ingredients (and your broiler) combine to create a satisfyingly crispy crust on the outside of your steak, while keeping the inside nice and juicy. A crust needs heat to develop, that's why it's best to use a thicker cut of steak so that the inside does not dry out during the process.