Crust Your Steak In Parmesan For A Cheesy Finish
Steak is steak is steak, right? It can sometimes seem that, even though iconic, steak is a bit ho-hum. You can argue the merits of a tender filet or a well-marbled ribeye, but the similarities can lead to them seeming monotonous. While steak puritans may recoil at the mere thought, spice rubs and sauces are often deployed to dress up steaks and broaden the flavor palate. But these needn't be the only items in your steak toolkit. Parmesan cheese can be used to add extra umami and salt to a variety of steak cuts while also creating a textured crust for the tender meat it surrounds.
We're focusing on beef, but the technique can be used on other meats, such as with parmesan and almond crusted pork chops. To make the crust, one needs to do a bit more than simply dredging the cut in grated parmesan. The result would be a layer of semi-adhered, burnt parmesan by the time the steak is at temp. Rather, go with the reverse sear method by cooking the steak in the oven at a low temperature, like 225 degrees Fahrenheit, until it is cooked to your desired doneness. From there, applying a parmesan mixture (such as grated cheese, mayo, herbs, and spices) and broiling the steak on high creates a crust with deep savory flavor and a pleasing crunch.
Make it a creative crust
Once you have the technique down, you can turn your attention to the parmesan crust mixture and customize it to your tastes. Classic pairings with the aged Italian cheese would be rosemary, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. These can be folded in with the cheese and mayo, which act as a binder for the other ingredients and contribute to the richness and browning when broiled. Outside of Italian flavors, parmesan plays well with other bold elements, such as spicy mustards like Dijon, as well as coarsely ground black pepper for heat and additional texture. You can even stir in a half ounce of white wine or marsala to add a spirited note to the parmesan crust.
A parmesan crusted steak is delicious in its own right, oozing with meaty juices and wearing its unctuous coating. But if you are a fan of sauce with your steak, feel no shame. Your best bet, though, is to go for a sauce that will cut through all of the richness already present. If you're going Italian with your flavors, consider an Italian salsa verde brimming with parsley, lemon, and capers, which is a mouthwatering pairing for steak. If salsa verde doesn't speak to you, any one of our 12 best sauces to serve with steak would go great with a parmesan-crusted number, such as homemade A1 or tomato vinaigrette.