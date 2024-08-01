Crust Your Steak In Parmesan For A Cheesy Finish

Steak is steak is steak, right? It can sometimes seem that, even though iconic, steak is a bit ho-hum. You can argue the merits of a tender filet or a well-marbled ribeye, but the similarities can lead to them seeming monotonous. While steak puritans may recoil at the mere thought, spice rubs and sauces are often deployed to dress up steaks and broaden the flavor palate. But these needn't be the only items in your steak toolkit. Parmesan cheese can be used to add extra umami and salt to a variety of steak cuts while also creating a textured crust for the tender meat it surrounds.

We're focusing on beef, but the technique can be used on other meats, such as with parmesan and almond crusted pork chops. To make the crust, one needs to do a bit more than simply dredging the cut in grated parmesan. The result would be a layer of semi-adhered, burnt parmesan by the time the steak is at temp. Rather, go with the reverse sear method by cooking the steak in the oven at a low temperature, like 225 degrees Fahrenheit, until it is cooked to your desired doneness. From there, applying a parmesan mixture (such as grated cheese, mayo, herbs, and spices) and broiling the steak on high creates a crust with deep savory flavor and a pleasing crunch.