What A Bourbon's Label Can Tell You About Its Quality

You can't judge a book by its cover, and yet the consumer market asks us to do just that every day. A well-made label will accurately convey the quality and characteristics of the bourbon inside, but you have to know what you're looking at for any real benefit. To help us decipher the bourbon label code, we reached out to Chris Blatner, Executive Bourbon Steward and creator of the Instagram account @‌urbanbourbonist.

Blatner's method was pretty straightforward. He recommended looking at two specific things. In his words, "Check the age statement and distillery." The age statement will tell you how long the bourbon was allowed to mature in the barrel. Keep in mind that the number listed on the bottle refers to the youngest bourbon included. If it's a blend of different barrels and one barrel is six years old and another barrel is eight years old, the label will state that the bourbon was aged six years.

"Bourbons aged at least four years are generally a safe bet," Blatner continued. "And well-known distilleries like Jim Beam, Wild Turkey, or Old Forester are usually reliable indicators of quality." A good distillery with a reputation for quality bourbon is definitely a safer bet than trying something entirely new from a distillery you've never heard of, but the adventurous drinker knows no fear of novelty. And vice versa, Buffalo Trace has an excellent reputation but that doesn't mean you should settle for its Old Charter 8.