The Last Buffalo Trace Distillery Bourbon You Should Settle For

Those not familiar with the world of spirits may be surprised to find out that every bottle of alcohol on the shelf of the liquor store doesn't necessarily have a distillery behind it. Rather, many distilleries are large, industrial operations that produce various types and iterations of spirits sold under numerous brands. One of the most vaunted of these large-scale distillers is Buffalo Trace which has been producing bourbon and spirits since 1775, making it one of the nation's older distilleries. But clout and pedigree don't mean that every drop of bourbon that leaves its aging houses is equal.

No, Buffalo Trace barrels are bound for several different bourbon and rye brands, including its eponymous bottle, the highly sought-after Pappy Van Winkle whiskies, and even celebrity-endorsed brands, such as country superstar Chris Stapleton's Traveler Whiskey. Tasting Table reviewed the extensive portfolio of Buffalo Trace whiskies to sort out the great from the so-so and found that Old Charter 8 is scraping the bottom of the barrel.

That is not to say the Kentucky straight bourbon is undrinkable; it fairs well in a highball or cocktail. But when tasted solo, Old Charter 8 is hurt by its blandness and thin flavor, especially when compared to other heavy-hitting bourbons in the Buffalo Trace family. As far as affordable bourbons go, Old Charter is everything it needs to be, but it isn't a must-pour for the connoisseur.