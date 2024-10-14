The Best Dishes To Try In Emile's Fromage Montage At The Epcot International Food & Wine Festival
Whether you're passionate about Parmesan or crazy for cheddar, visiting Walt Disney World's Epcot this fall is a dairy lover's dream come true. This might sound a bit cheesy (pun intended), but the 2024 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival is home to an all-new culinary adventure designed for curd connoisseurs: Emile's Fromage Montage. That's right — Emile, the lovable older brother of "Ratatouille" star Remy, is leading Disney park goers down a savory scavenger hunt at Epcot until November 23, and the quirky quest involves copious amounts of cheese.
Just like Epcot's Festival of the Holidays Cookie Stroll, you'll need to work up a bit of an appetite to conquer this challenge. Purchasing five cheese-based dishes from food booths throughout the park earns fans stamps to redeem their final reward: a delicious cheesecake surprise from Shimmering Sips. Each eligible menu item is labeled with a hunk of Swiss in the park's festival passport, making it a cinch to clinch the coveted completer prize. Now, let's take a closer look at some of the finest fare you can find at Epcot during Emile's Fromage Montage to fill up those passport pages.
Brazil Booth: Pão de Queijo (Brazilian Cheese Bread)
While tracking down the most unique drinks at Epcot, I inadvertently came across the beverage of the day: Brazil's Frozen Caipirinha with Cachaça. But you can't visit Epcot's Brazil Booth without grabbing a plate of the Brazilian staple, Pão de Queijo, which just so happens to be an official menu item for Emile's Fromage Montage. If you love biscuits, cheese, or any combination of the two, you'll be head over heels for these crunchy domes of deliciousness. And good news for those with wheat allergies at Epcot: This scrumptious snack is gluten-free.
Every serving of Brazil's Pão de Queijo comes with two freshly baked buns, but you'd be wise to order a second serving if you're joined by another fromage fan. That's because these tapioca flour-based treats are filled with gooey Parmesan cheese, making it hard to stop at just one. In fact, you'll probably come back for more Pão de Queijo, whether or not you need more passport stamps to complete Emile's Fromage Montage.
Festival Favorites: BBQ Pork Rinds
Craving something low-carb at Epcot that's still loaded with crunch? Epcot's Festival Favorites booth is the place to be. There, you'll find the incredible BBQ Pork Rinds, a Fromage Montage-eligible dish that's easily among the most memorable menu items at Epcot's International Food & Wine Festival this year. Even if pork rinds aren't usually your jam, something tells me you might approve of Disney's delicious new take on this old favorite. Moreover, like Brazil's Pão de Queijo, the BBQ Pork Rinds are another gluten-free food you can get at Epcot if you have wheat allergies.
A light sprinkling of barbecue-flavored seasoning takes these crunchy snacks to unbelievably tasty heights, and there's no better way to scoop them up than with fresh pimento cheese on the side. Whipped to fluffy perfection and substantial enough to serve as a meal on its own, this is the type of dip you'll wish you had the recipe for well after you clear your plate.
Milled & Mulled: Boursin Fig & Balsamic Cheesecake with Fig Jam and Pomegranate
As one of the sponsors for the 2024 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival, it makes perfect sense that cheese giant Boursin would contribute to the celebration's menu. And those who can't get enough Boursin cheese in their lives won't want to miss this next one-of-a-kind dish as they embark on Emile's Fromage Montage, especially if they're in the mood for something sweet. The Boursin Balsamic Fig Cheesecake is a must-try, Mediterranean-inspired dessert from Mulled & Milled that will bring you one step closer to completing the cheesy challenge, and you won't find it anywhere else in the park.
Balsamic dressing and cheese go together beautifully in savory recipes like tomato caprese salad, so you'll be pleased to find that they work together just as well in this Disney dessert. The Boursin Balsamic Fig Cheesecake infuses the classic confection with uniquely fruity flair, and drizzles of tangy balsamic sauce further enhance its creamy, sweet filling.
Forest & Field: Pumpkin Mascarpone Ravioli with Sage-Brown Butter, Pecorino Cheese, and Hazelnut Praline
For some foodies, fall is all about the return of the pumpkin spice latte, but for others, pumpkin ravioli is where the popular gourd really takes center stage. If you identify with the latter, make sure you visit Epcot's Forest & Field booth for a taste of Pumpkin Mascarpone Ravioli with Sage-Brown Butter, Pecorino Cheese, and Hazelnut Praline. Not only will you be ringing in the (un)-official flavor of the season, but you'll also nab an extra passport stamp for Emile's Fromage Montage.
Nothing says comfort food like a pillowy pocket of pasta stuffed with fresh produce and cheese, and Forest and Field's Pumpkin Mascarpone ravioli is an ideal way to get your pumpkin fix early in the holiday season. The Italian-inspired dish is simple yet satisfying, and its rich, velvety filling really hits the spot when you're in need of a quick bite at Epcot.
Forest & Field: Burrata with Seasonal Fall Fruit, Spiced Pecans, Apple Puree, and Fig Vinaigrette
Forest & Field caught our attention for its pumpkin ravioli, but there's another cheesy dish worth checking out at this charming new booth. If you're feeling rather full as you approach the finish line of Emile's Fromage Montage, the Burrata with Seasonal Fall Fruit, Spiced Pecans, Apple Puree, and Fig Vinaigrette is a cheat code for easily completing the challenge. This festive fruit salad features wedges of apples, figs, and pomegranate arils dressed with a delicious fig vinaigrette.
Figs are a big part of the menu at Epcot during the International Food & Wine Festival, from Sparkling Fig Cocktails at Morrocco's Tangierine Café to the Boursin Fig & Balsamic Cheesecake at Milled & Mulled. That said, the flavorful little fruit truly shines when it's served fresh in the Seasonal Fall Fruit platter, complemented by creamy Burrata cheese. It's also topped with spiced pecans and apple puree, which add lovely layers of texture to the colorful plate.
Shimmering Sips: Emile's Fromage Montage Completer Surprise
You've bitten into burrata, munched away on manchego, and pulled apart plenty of melted Parmesan during your trek across Epcot. Now, it's time to grab your fifth and final stamp and exchange your passport page for a completer prize from the Shimmering Sips Marketplace. Once you show the cast members at Shimmering Sips all five of your stamps, you'll get Emile's stamp of approval and a special surprise for your efforts: Emile's Fromage Montage Completer Surprise. Emile's Completer Surprise isn't actually a traditional slice of cheesecake, but instead chilly, cheesecake-flavored soft serve.
Of course, there wouldn't be anything terribly surprising about regular cheesecake ice cream, so crafty chef Emile spruced this one up with swirls of blueberry and lemon flavor throughout. And don't fret if you were looking forward to having your cake and eating it, too — there's also a mini cheesecake perched on top, plus a handful of toasty graham cracker crumbs. Best of all, the completer prize is served in a cheese-printed vessel to commemorate the journey, giving you a sweet souvenir to take home.