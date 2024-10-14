The Best Dishes To Try In Emile's Fromage Montage At The Epcot International Food & Wine Festival

Whether you're passionate about Parmesan or crazy for cheddar, visiting Walt Disney World's Epcot this fall is a dairy lover's dream come true. This might sound a bit cheesy (pun intended), but the 2024 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival is home to an all-new culinary adventure designed for curd connoisseurs: Emile's Fromage Montage. That's right — Emile, the lovable older brother of "Ratatouille" star Remy, is leading Disney park goers down a savory scavenger hunt at Epcot until November 23, and the quirky quest involves copious amounts of cheese.

Just like Epcot's Festival of the Holidays Cookie Stroll, you'll need to work up a bit of an appetite to conquer this challenge. Purchasing five cheese-based dishes from food booths throughout the park earns fans stamps to redeem their final reward: a delicious cheesecake surprise from Shimmering Sips. Each eligible menu item is labeled with a hunk of Swiss in the park's festival passport, making it a cinch to clinch the coveted completer prize. Now, let's take a closer look at some of the finest fare you can find at Epcot during Emile's Fromage Montage to fill up those passport pages.