6 Unique Drinks To Try At The Epcot Food & Wine Festival

If you're visiting Walt Disney World this fall, you're in luck — it's the tastiest time of year at Epcot, with the International Food & Wine Festival returning for its 29th year. The annual event, which runs from August 29 to November 23, celebrates fun flavors from across the globe with many all-new food and drink offerings. Every order of Unnecessarily Spicy Wings or BBQ Pork Rinds needs to be washed down, and this year's beverage menu is sure to satisfy those drinking around the world at Epcot. From citrusy Mango Sunrise Margaritas at the Mexico Booth to Irish milkshakes at Festival Favorites Marketplace, Epcot is home to an endless assortment of great grogs.

For something a little more unusual to quench your thirst at Walt Disney World, look no further than International Food & Wine Festival. For example, your hometown pub's drink menu isn't likely to feature Swine Brine — an exclusive Epcot beverage featuring a piece of roasted meat as a garnish. It's just one of several creations I tried at the International Food & Wine Festival this year, and one thing's certain: You won't want to miss out on these drinks if you visit. With imported liqueurs, fermented fruits, and spicy syrups galore, the unique international beverages included in this guide will stay in your thoughts long after they're gone. Mixed to perfection and showcasing deliciously uncommon ingredients to delight the palate, they're sure to be the highlight of any Disney adventure. So let's dive into some of the most unique drinks to try at Epcot this fall, as well as my reasoning for including them in this list.