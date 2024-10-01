6 Unique Drinks To Try At The Epcot Food & Wine Festival
If you're visiting Walt Disney World this fall, you're in luck — it's the tastiest time of year at Epcot, with the International Food & Wine Festival returning for its 29th year. The annual event, which runs from August 29 to November 23, celebrates fun flavors from across the globe with many all-new food and drink offerings. Every order of Unnecessarily Spicy Wings or BBQ Pork Rinds needs to be washed down, and this year's beverage menu is sure to satisfy those drinking around the world at Epcot. From citrusy Mango Sunrise Margaritas at the Mexico Booth to Irish milkshakes at Festival Favorites Marketplace, Epcot is home to an endless assortment of great grogs.
For something a little more unusual to quench your thirst at Walt Disney World, look no further than International Food & Wine Festival. For example, your hometown pub's drink menu isn't likely to feature Swine Brine — an exclusive Epcot beverage featuring a piece of roasted meat as a garnish. It's just one of several creations I tried at the International Food & Wine Festival this year, and one thing's certain: You won't want to miss out on these drinks if you visit. With imported liqueurs, fermented fruits, and spicy syrups galore, the unique international beverages included in this guide will stay in your thoughts long after they're gone. Mixed to perfection and showcasing deliciously uncommon ingredients to delight the palate, they're sure to be the highlight of any Disney adventure. So let's dive into some of the most unique drinks to try at Epcot this fall, as well as my reasoning for including them in this list.
Tangierine Café: Sparkling Fig Cocktail
The International Food & Wine Festival at Epcot roughly coincides with peak fig season, which is good news for those who stop by Morocco's Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina. Tangierine Café has a reputation as a solid place to dine in Epcot, and its drink menu doesn't miss. Its signature special, the Sparkling Fig Cocktail, is a thirst-quenching beverage made with Kleiner Feigling fig liqueur. Of course, there's also a bit of wine — sparkling wine, to be precise — and cranberry juice inside this festival favorite, too. Topped with a lush sprig of rosemary, this rosy cocktail is unlike anything else on the list.
The splash of Feigling in the drink is mellow and sweet, while the brisk sparkling wine balances out its slightly syrupy flavor. From there, the herbal scent of fresh-cut rosemary tickles the nose as you sip, making the Sparkling Fig Cocktail an altogether unforgettable tasting experience at Epcot. It's also a fantastic palate cleanser between bites of the Tangierine Cafe's famous grilled lamb kebab and fried falafel pita.
Belgium Booth: Belgian Chilled Coffee
Need an afternoon drink that puts some pep in your step? The Belgian Chilled Coffee from the Belgium Booth at Epcot is calling your name. Cool, smooth, and chock-full of caffeine, it's a fine pick-me-up for iced caramel coffee fans. You can order a nonalcoholic version of the beverage for $5, while the spirited Belgian Chilled Coffee ($12) gets its kick from Chocolat Deluxe Salted Caramel Chocolate Liqueur, a sweet and savory spirit that blends beautifully with milk and sugar.
The caramel chocolate liqueur gives this drink an edge over your run-of-the-mill espresso martini, with a delicate saltiness that practically implores you to take another sip. Poured over crystalline shards of ice, each swig of this buzzy brew tastes better than the last. What's more, unlike many other cocktails, the rich and creamy beverage hardly loses any of its flavor as the ice begins to melt. For an extra indulgent treat, pick up a Belgian Waffle with Berry Compote and Whipped Cream for just $5.50 from the Belgium Booth — it's one of the best foods to try at Epcot's International Food & Wine Festival this year.
Flavors From Fire: Swine Brine
When drinking around the world at Epcot, you can stick with classic cocktails — or you can delve into the more unusual drink menu options, like Swine Brine. Since making its debut at the Flavors from Fire marketplace in 2017, the pungent potion has amassed viral fame among Epcot park-goers thanks to its curious blend of ingredients. The swampy-looking sip consists of Jim Beam bourbon and Dijon mustard, for a start. Then there's a swirl of apple cinnamon cider and lemon juice, which give the tangy mix a sweet and sour edge. If that weren't enough to make you raise an eyebrow, the beverage is dressed with a plump "Piggy Wing" on top — bringing an entirely new meaning to the phrase "getting hammered."
I thought the piece of pork added more to the drink's aesthetics than its flavor profile, though bona fide ham fans may feel differently. Piggy Wing aside, there is a definite twinge of meaty, brothy flavor in the beverage itself, which can take some getting used to. Now, this quirky concoction isn't for everyone, but it's definitely something to try if you and your crew are feeling adventurous.
Hawaii Booth: Aulani Sunrise
It may not be a piña colada, but you won't mind getting caught in the rain with an Aulani Sunrise from Epcot's Hawaii Booth. The vodka-based cocktail is easy on the eyes, thanks to a colorful fusion of grenadine and Dole pineapple juice. If you can't decide between a signature Dole Pineapple Whip at Disney or an adult beverage, the Aulani Sunrise might just be the perfect compromise. It's a refreshing taste of the tropics with just enough vodka to taste, and pomegranate-tinged grenadine is a winning match for sweet, tangy pineapple juice. Plus, when I visited, at least, the punchy cocktail came with an edible orchid flower for garnish.
If you're into light, fruity flavors, you'll love this brightly colored beverage — but if not, the Hawaii Booth at Epcot also carries an Orange Mango Guava Hazy IPA from Maui Brewing Co. for something slightly less sweet. Either way, save some room for the booth's signature Hawaiian Rice Bowl, a stick-to-your-ribs dish made with fried Spam, scrambled eggs, and spicy mayonnaise.
Brazil Booth: Frozen Caipirinha with Cachaça
One truly unique beverage sure to keep you cool is the Frozen Caipirinha with Cachaça, served only at Epcot's Brazil Booth. Caipirinha is known as the national beverage of Brazil, and it's a great way to sample cachaça, the South American spirit made from fermented sugarcane juice. With the addition of sugar and tangy lime juice, the slushy cocktail has a pleasantly floral flavor. At first glance, you might mistake its humble appearance for a cup of orange juice. But what this modest-looking mixed drink lacks in garnish, it makes up for in taste.
The Frozen Caipirinha with Cachaça's simple blend of ice, fruit, and boozy fermented sugarcane is exceptionally tangy and tasty, with just enough sweetness — in fact, it may be one of the best citrus cocktails I've ever tried. Furthermore, the Brazil Booth is also home to the incredible Pão de Queijo, a crisp and chewy Brazilian cheese bread that may be one of the best bites in the park. Together, the Frozen Caipirinha with Cachaça and Pão de Queijo make for a perfect light pairing as you take in the scenery around you.
China Booth: Fiery Dream
Each corner of Walt Disney World has its charms, and China is one of the most picturesque places to stop and sip your drink at Epcot. Last winter, I couldn't get enough of China's Butterfly Lantern Cocktail at the International Festival of the Holidays, and the Fiery Dream was the booth's star beverage at this year's International Food & Wine Festival. If you're longing for the perfect spicy cocktail to cap off a breezy day at Epcot, the Fiery Dream more than lives up to its name. And if that weren't enough to entice you, it's hard to imagine a more relaxing place to enjoy a tipple than in front of the China Booth's scenic lily pond.
With an irresistible blend of guava nectar, citrus vodka, and hot honey syrup, the Fiery Dream is one of the most extraordinary mixed drinks at Epcot. Pepperheads won't be alarmed by its sharp flavor, though its slow-burning spiciness may be a bit too much for folks with delicate palates. If you plan on tracking down all the must-try cocktails at Walt Disney World, the Fiery Dream is one to add to your list.
Methodology
Visiting the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival is a lot like exploring New York's famed Metropolitan Museum of Art — it would take days for one visitor to check out everything on display. Epcot's beverage selection is impressive on an ordinary day, but during festival season, it's virtually endless. After trying tons of new drinks during my visit to Epcot's International Food & Wine Festival this year, I found plenty of well-kept secrets. The six alluring mixed drinks I chose to cover here are the best choices for those eager to try something new with an international flair.
Morocco's Sparkling Fig Cocktail proved to be an autumnal favorite, with fruity fig liqueur and a fresh herbal garnish giving it a distinctive edge over your garden-variety sweetened cocktail. Similarly, the Brazil Booth's Frozen Caipirinha with Cachaça expertly blends unconventional botanical flavors without causing a sugar rush. Whether you're looking to sip on something sweet, salty, or spicy, chances are you won't be forgetting any of these six drinks any time soon. And even if you aren't brave enough to dive headfirst into something as off-the-wall as Swine Brew, your taste buds will thank you for sampling one of these must-try cocktails at Epcot.