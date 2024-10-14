The Bacon Technique You Need For Tastier Tuna Steaks
Tuna steak is a simple dish that takes little effort and time to prepare. There are many tasty tuna steak recipes to choose from and plenty of accompaniments to level-up the entire meal. It might surprise you to learn that tuna is just one of many unexpected ingredients that pairs well with bacon. To really elevate your tuna steaks, though, it's time to give them the filet mignon-style treatment and wrap them in bacon for a flavor combo that can't be beat.
Wrapping tuna steaks in bacon is not only easy but tasty and practical too. In fact, this is one of Andrew Zimmern's best tips for grilling tuna steaks because the added fat content works double time to enhance the fish's texture and flavor for cooking. When it comes to keeping your tuna steaks moist and delicious, the addition of a strategically placed strip of bacon — or several — helps to seal in the moisture and create an extra smoky taste. What's more, this relatively simple method yields unforgettable results.
Tips for bacon-wrapped tuna steaks
For the absolute best bacon-wrapped tuna steaks, the quality and pliability of your bacon are key. You want to ensure that everything cooks together evenly and properly while maintaining the ideal texture and taste of both your tuna steak and its bacon wrapping. The key to keeping bacon wrapped around a steak filet is to choose thinner cuts of bacon (such as Smithfield, Hometown Original Naturally Hickory Smoked Bacon) that you've partially cooked prior to application. So too does this advice stand when wrapping bacon around your tuna steaks.
Many recipes will call for starting with bacon that has been preheated in the microwave for no more than a couple of minutes so that it is halfway cooked but still pliable. Given the thickness of your tuna steaks, you might want to switch up the orientation of your wrapping to best suit the size and shape. The bacon grease will make an excellent fat in which to sear your tuna steaks, but you can also achieve a similar level of flavor and doneness by cooking your tuna steaks in the oven broiler. Anyway you choose to prepare your bacon-wrapped tuna steaks, it's sure to be a perfect pairing of fish and pork-loving delight.