The Bacon Technique You Need For Tastier Tuna Steaks

Tuna steak is a simple dish that takes little effort and time to prepare. There are many tasty tuna steak recipes to choose from and plenty of accompaniments to level-up the entire meal. It might surprise you to learn that tuna is just one of many unexpected ingredients that pairs well with bacon. To really elevate your tuna steaks, though, it's time to give them the filet mignon-style treatment and wrap them in bacon for a flavor combo that can't be beat.

Wrapping tuna steaks in bacon is not only easy but tasty and practical too. In fact, this is one of Andrew Zimmern's best tips for grilling tuna steaks because the added fat content works double time to enhance the fish's texture and flavor for cooking. When it comes to keeping your tuna steaks moist and delicious, the addition of a strategically placed strip of bacon — or several — helps to seal in the moisture and create an extra smoky taste. What's more, this relatively simple method yields unforgettable results.