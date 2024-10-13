Texas Roadhouse Tries To Hide One Big Secret About Its Fries

Texas Roadhouse, one of the most popular steakhouse chains in America, is well-known for its claim that nearly everything it serves is made from scratch. That's quite a big claim to make within the chain-restaurant industry, which is notorious for cutting corners — often serving frozen, packaged, or microwaved food. But Texas Roadhouse proudly boasts that its steaks are hand-cut, the bread is baked every five minutes, and all the sides are freshly made. Although each restaurant reportedly has an in-house butcher and a baker, it seems that not every restaurant has an in-house steak fries maker. A representative for Texas Roadhouse confirmed to Eat This, Not That that the fries come to the restaurant frozen.

In Tasting Table's ranking of 12 popular Texas Roadhouse menu items, steak fries were placed toward the bottom of the list, precisely because it was obvious they weren't fresh. They were neither crispy nor hot, the two attributes we're all looking for. Other customers reported finding their fries still partially frozen or soggy, making it painfully obvious they weren't made from scratch. It appears that the restaurant tries to compensate for the lack of freshness by vigorously seasoning the fries, as some customers are complaining that the fries are too salty. It's perhaps not surprising that we've placed the steak fries on the very top of our list of 7 items you should avoid ordering from Texas Roadhouse.