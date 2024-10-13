The Absolute Best Store-Bought Frozen Cake Isn't Chocolate Or Vanilla

Store-bought desserts can make your life a whole lot easier. There's no prepping buttercream or mixing cake batters to create the perfect, show-stopping dessert for a special occasion. Frozen cakes, which can be found among frozen cheesecakes and ice cream cakes at your local grocery store, are a great place to start. In a review of some of the best and most widely available frozen store-bought cakes, Tasting Table ranked Pepperidge Farm's coconut layer cake as the best.

This cake, which serves eight, is conveniently packaged in a box and comes ready to serve. It offers three layers of soft vanilla sponge, which does not have a particularly sweet flavor to it, along with a decadent frosting and coconut shavings on the outside. Compared to other cakes that were reviewed, the flavor of this coconut layer cake was far more balanced in terms of sweetness. Plus, we found it didn't have the artificial coconut flavor profile that other coconut desserts tend to have. While other desserts we sampled had structural and flavor issues, the Pepperidge coconut layer cake reigned supreme.