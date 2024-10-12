These Simple Appetizers Are Perfect For Pairing With Bourbon
Complex and characterful, an all-American bourbon with notes of caramel and vanilla is a classic for a reason. Aged in charred oak barrels, which imbues it with a characteristic aroma and flavor, this amber-colored whiskey is rich and distinctive. Made with corn, rye, wheat, and barley, bourbon tasting notes range from almost sweet and maple-like to honeyed and custardy, depending on how long it's fermented, distilled and matured. This is why expert Chris Blatner, executive bourbon steward and creator of urbanbourbonist, reckons that bourbon pairs well with savory appetizers that counter its inherent sweet and smoky qualities.
"Some great appetizers to enjoy with bourbon include smoked almonds, bacon-wrapped dates, and cheeses like aged gouda or sharp cheddar," explains Blatner. "These items bring a savory, rich profile that complements bourbon's sweetness and smoky undertones. The balance of flavors helps elevate the bourbon, allowing both the food and whiskey to shine."
But Blatner doesn't stop there. He also highlights that "cold snacks like shrimp cocktail or a charcuterie board with cured meats like prosciutto can work surprisingly well with bourbon." He explains why the pairing works, saying, "The salty, fatty flavors of the charcuterie contrast the caramel and vanilla notes in bourbon, while the briny shrimp cocktail highlights the whiskey's subtle spice." This recommendation has broad appeal because it's easier to lay out a prepped charcuterie board that party guests can pick at while sipping their drinks, versus serving mini appetizers that need individual assembly.
Experiment with bourbon-based cocktails
With so many varieties of bourbon available, you can easily match it with an appetizer of choice that brings its flavor to the fore. For example, bourbon made with a higher ratio of corn has a naturally sweeter and smoother character than the bolder, spicier notes of a Kentucky bourbon, making it perfect for pairing with saltier canapes. Having said that, you don't have to drink your bourbon neat — there are plenty of ways to experiment with this aged spirit, such as diluting it with a splash of water or mixing it into a cocktail, such as a mint julep, Boulevardier, or paper plane. Bear in mind that preparing your bourbon with a simple syrup (as is traditional in a mint julep) will make it taste much sweeter, which may leave you craving a salty or spicy bite to counteract its sugariness, or, conversely, a brighter, fresher savory option like a mini cucumber sandwich. However, something like an earthy Boulevardier will work better with the umami notes in a mushroom crostini that complements its herby identity.
Taking your whiskey pairing through to the main course will mean further bourbon food pairings. Consider serving your whiskey with barbecue brisket followed by a serving of pecan pie when it comes to the seated portion of your meal, to highlight its smoky, nutty undertones.