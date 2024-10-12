These Simple Appetizers Are Perfect For Pairing With Bourbon

Complex and characterful, an all-American bourbon with notes of caramel and vanilla is a classic for a reason. Aged in charred oak barrels, which imbues it with a characteristic aroma and flavor, this amber-colored whiskey is rich and distinctive. Made with corn, rye, wheat, and barley, bourbon tasting notes range from almost sweet and maple-like to honeyed and custardy, depending on how long it's fermented, distilled and matured. This is why expert Chris Blatner, executive bourbon steward and creator of urbanbourbonist, reckons that bourbon pairs well with savory appetizers that counter its inherent sweet and smoky qualities.

"Some great appetizers to enjoy with bourbon include smoked almonds, bacon-wrapped dates, and cheeses like aged gouda or sharp cheddar," explains Blatner. "These items bring a savory, rich profile that complements bourbon's sweetness and smoky undertones. The balance of flavors helps elevate the bourbon, allowing both the food and whiskey to shine."

But Blatner doesn't stop there. He also highlights that "cold snacks like shrimp cocktail or a charcuterie board with cured meats like prosciutto can work surprisingly well with bourbon." He explains why the pairing works, saying, "The salty, fatty flavors of the charcuterie contrast the caramel and vanilla notes in bourbon, while the briny shrimp cocktail highlights the whiskey's subtle spice." This recommendation has broad appeal because it's easier to lay out a prepped charcuterie board that party guests can pick at while sipping their drinks, versus serving mini appetizers that need individual assembly.