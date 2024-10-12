Give Your Corn On The Cob The Perfect Amount Of Garlic Flavor With One Easy Step

There aren't many things a clove of garlic can't fix. It possesses a variety of nutrients like vitamin C and manganese, making it an excellent natural remedy. In terms of flavor, the plant itself has a distinct one: When eaten raw, it's pungent, occasionally spicy, and intense. And when cooked, it becomes a bit more mild, though it still stands out. No matter how you use it, garlic can be the ingredient that takes a plain and simple recipe to the next level, which is why we love adding it to corn on the cob. Just like how you might rub toasted bread with garlic to give your sandwich an upgrade, try rubbing your corn on the cob with a clove of garlic. It's a simple step that creates the subtle but powerful flavor boost you need.

Because raw garlic is strong on its own, most of us don't tend to eat it as-is — unless, of course, you're Mussolini. Garlic is usually enjoyed after it's been cooked or added to a dish, or in powder form. A garlic rub, however, is the happy medium between raw and cooked garlic. Because there's no slicing involved, it isn't as pungent as it would be if you minced it first. And because it hasn't been cooked, that raw essence is still present, just toned down. This is what makes it an optimal way to season corn on the cob. The flavor won't be too overwhelming, but it will add a layer of complexity to the sweet and juicy vegetable.