Give Your Corn On The Cob The Perfect Amount Of Garlic Flavor With One Easy Step
There aren't many things a clove of garlic can't fix. It possesses a variety of nutrients like vitamin C and manganese, making it an excellent natural remedy. In terms of flavor, the plant itself has a distinct one: When eaten raw, it's pungent, occasionally spicy, and intense. And when cooked, it becomes a bit more mild, though it still stands out. No matter how you use it, garlic can be the ingredient that takes a plain and simple recipe to the next level, which is why we love adding it to corn on the cob. Just like how you might rub toasted bread with garlic to give your sandwich an upgrade, try rubbing your corn on the cob with a clove of garlic. It's a simple step that creates the subtle but powerful flavor boost you need.
Because raw garlic is strong on its own, most of us don't tend to eat it as-is — unless, of course, you're Mussolini. Garlic is usually enjoyed after it's been cooked or added to a dish, or in powder form. A garlic rub, however, is the happy medium between raw and cooked garlic. Because there's no slicing involved, it isn't as pungent as it would be if you minced it first. And because it hasn't been cooked, that raw essence is still present, just toned down. This is what makes it an optimal way to season corn on the cob. The flavor won't be too overwhelming, but it will add a layer of complexity to the sweet and juicy vegetable.
More ways to add a garlicky boost to your corn
If a garlic rub on your corn on the cob is a bit too subtle, there are a few other ways you can add a garlicky boost. One of our favorite ways to do so is by adding garlic butter to it. This recipe produces a slightly stronger flavor because the garlic is minced before it's added to melted butter and minced garlic is stronger than whole cloves. Add some salt and parsley, or another herb of your choice, for some added color and flavor. This recipe requires you to melt down the butter before brushing it over each ear of corn.
Another option is to follow Bobby Flay's method and make a compound butter. A compound butter is simply softened butter that's been mixed with different herbs or spices and then chilled again. If you want to go the extra mile, roast your garlic in the oven first to make a roasted garlic compound butter. This will produce a much different taste than a clove of raw garlic will since roasted garlic is rich and sweet rather than pungent. Depending on your preferences, there are a variety of ways to manipulate garlic into the flavor you're looking for to make your corn on the cob unforgettable.