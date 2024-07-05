Mussolini's Favorite Food Featured This Pungent Raw Ingredient

When foodies think about Italian salad, images of antipasti salad or even this reconstructed "salad pizza" with prosciutto might come to mind. But, one of the most well-known figures in the country's history called a simple chopped salad his most favorite dish — a perhaps particularly surprising choice considering the tomato-cheese-olive-oil glory of countless other classic Italian dishes.

Although, this salad wasn't made with arugula or lettuce. According to "Dictators' Dinners: A Bad Taste Guide to Entertaining Tyrants" by Victoria Clark and Melissa Scott, Benito Mussolini's choice meal was a salad of chopped raw garlic with lots of freshly-squeezed lemon juice and olive oil. Italian cuisine is known for cooking with garlic, but the Italian dictator took this affinity to another level.

Mussolini rose to power during the 1920s as the leader of the Italian fascist party, seizing total dictatorship in January 1925. He declared French food "worthless," but also wasn't super interested in traditional Italian dishes, either. During the 1930s, Mussolini even joined forces with Filippo Tommaso Marinetti, founder of the Italian Futurist movement, in a symbolic campaign against pasta. In addition to copious amounts of raw garlic, Mussolini was also known to enjoy veal with savory, herbaceous marjoram grown in his home garden.