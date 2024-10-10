Wish the tastiness of that first scoop could last forever? To keep your ice cream tasting fresh for longer, there are a few things to keep in mind. Firstly, the shelf-life (or freezer-life, we should say) massively depends on whether it's homemade or store-bought. One of the biggest mistakes you're making with homemade ice cream is expecting it to last; you're lucky to keep it past three weeks due to its lack of preservatives. When purchased at the supermarket, sealed ice cream lasts between two to four months in a freezer. After this point, you'll notice a quality deterioration — the flavor goes downhill, and you won't have sensory specific satiation to blame, just spoilage.

With that said, both homemade and store-bought ice cream lasts longer with proper storage. When making it at home, avoid flimsy containers. Instead, find tight-fitting products like SUMO ice cream containers, minimizing air gaps to reduce ice crystals and freezer burn. When purchasing ice cream from the grocery stores, always reseal containers properly and consider minimizing initial temperature fluctuations with an insulated shopping bag, like this reusable bag from CIVJET.

It's not just about storage; it's about understanding how ice creams vary. One of the biggest mistakes you're making with boozy ice cream is adding too much alcohol, which prevents proper freezing. There's no such thing as a single timeline for this irresistible dessert. You might just have to eat some types of ice cream faster — and we can think of worse issues to have.