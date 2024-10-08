How To Cook Frozen Broccoli In The Air Fryer For The Most Flavor In Every Bite
Broccoli can be quite the polarizing cruciferous vegetable but it is nonetheless healthy and nutritious. When prepared properly, it can even be delicious. If you don't already know, there are a number of reasons why you should cook vegetables in your air fryer, chief among them being the element of convenience. What you also might be surprised to find out is that you can also airfry frozen vegetables, broccoli being no exception. It's easy to toss frozen broccoli into the air fryer for perfectly textured and flavorful food.
Although you might think that frozen broccoli would be a source soggy disappointment, nothing could be further from the truth. Following a few simple tips and adding your favorite seasonings to the frozen veggies will have them ready to air fry in no time. First of all, it's best not to thaw your frozen broccoli before adding it to your air fryer. Simply add florets to the drawer in a single layer and drain the water part way through the cooking process. You don't need much oil to toss your broccoli prior to frying, but just enough that you can coat the frozen vegetables with the spices of your choice. The cooking process should take no more than 10-15 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and yield delightfully crispy results. Check that's the case before you remove the broccoli.
Tips and seasonings for air frying frozen broccoli
The key to making frozen broccoli in your air fryer is ensuring that everything is loaded in a single layer. This allows moisture to release and evaporate rather than soaking back into your vegetables as they cook. Make sure you rotate your tray or shake your fryer basket about halfway through the cooking process to ensure even coating and cooking. As for the flavors, that fun part is entirely up to your personal tastes.
There are so many different applications for air fryer-crisped frozen broccoli. In fact, the air fryer is your secret weapon for steak dinner side dishes, which broccoli is perfect for. If you want to make broccoli as a side dish, consider what food it will be accompanying and season accordingly. A hearty shake of salt, pepper, and garlic powder is always a great start. For a unique twist on a crispy smashed broccoli recipe, simply season with oil, pepper, paprika, and parmesan, but use the air fryer to cook your broccoli instead. You can also adapt a citrus-roasted broccoli recipe to the air fryer. Hopefully, by using the air fryer, you'll banish any memories of soggy broccoli, and fall in love with a whole range of broccoli recipes, from salads to crispy inclusion in a grilled cheese sandwich.