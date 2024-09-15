The Air Fryer Is Your Secret Weapon For Steak Dinner Side Dishes

One thing you'll want to keep in mind when choosing side dishes for steak is the steak's level of doneness, as this can ultimately affect how rich it is. In turn, you'll want to be strategic in choosing which vegetables to add, since some can be richer than others, like potatoes. However, if your steak is cooked to medium and is pretty rich, that doesn't necessarily mean you have to avoid potatoes altogether. Certain potatoes, like white and yellow potatoes, are richer than others, but little fingerling potatoes are the perfect size and level of richness. They fit easier than a large potato in the air fryer and they come in lots of colors, making them a great visual addition as well.

Beyond potatoes, Kreider also suggests roasting veggies like broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts in the air fryer. The air fryer itself adds quite a bit of flavor to veggies via caramelization, making them a little extra sweet, but there are ways to make these ideal sides even more delicious. Before throwing Brussels sprouts into the air fryer, try adding some honey-balsamic glaze to them. This pop of sweetness will pair beautifully with a tender filet mignon. If honey-balsamic glaze isn't your thing, try a citrus-roasted broccoli instead, popping the florets into the air fryer instead of the oven. Plate it alongside a juicy skirt steak for a mouthwatering combo you'll be coming back to again and again.