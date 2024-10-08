Give Chicken Fingers A Better Crunch With A Unique Fruit Coating

Chicken fingers have been encrusted in so many various crumbles over the years, including cornflakes, potato chips, almonds, and coconut flakes. One ingredient that's a stellar option that may have never crossed your mind? plantain chips. In addition to generally being gluten-free, this unique fruit coating gives chicken fingers a better crunch than traditional breadcrumbs or corn cereals, and adds a hint of sweetness. While they are related, plantains are generally less sweet than bananas, so they won't overpower the chicken. If you've ever snacked on a plantain chip before, you know how particularly crunchy they are — and that they are usually thicker and more substantial than potato or tortilla chips.

There are so many ways to prepare and enjoy plantains in either sweet or savory applications, be it frying into the vastly different maduros or tostones, mashed like in the traditional Puerto Rican dish known as mofongo, or even in a dessert like sweet plantain bread pudding. But the next time you make chicken fingers, think outside the box of panko breadcrumbs and give them a better crunch with a unique coating of plantain chips.

Since they can vary in thickness and size, it's important to break plantain chips down into small, fairly uniform pieces before using them to bread chicken. You can use a food processor to pulse into finely crushed pieces, or you can go old school by placing them in a zip-top bag and hitting them with a rolling pin or the flat side of a meat tenderizer, being careful not to puncture the bag.